Danny delighted to come back home to Gala Fairydean Rovers

Former Hibernian player Danny Galbraith has joined his home town club Gala Fairydean Rovers for the forthcoming season.

The 28-year-old visited Netherdale last week to meet his new team mates and coaches to prepare for the 2019-20

Lowland League campaign.

Galashiels-born Danny was a former youth player with Hearts and Manchester United before he was lured back north of the border by

Hibs where he made 52 appearances.

He scored one goal during that period, a famous last minute winner against Celtic at Parkhead in January 2010.

Since then Danny has played for Limerick, Gillingham and York City and since December he has been with League Two side Edinburgh City where he made 15 appearances scoring one goal.

Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Neil Hastings moved swiftly when he heard the attacking midfielder was available.

Danny said he was “absolutely delighted” to be coming back to where it all started.

“When I first met with the manager I could not help be impressed by his vision and the way he wants his team to play,” he said.

“It’s great for me and my family to be coming home and for me personally to have the opportunity to give something back to the town that I grew up in.

“It’s hopefully going to be an exciting time for the club and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it next season.”

Gala Fairydean Rovers chairman Ryan Cass added: “Everyone associated at GFR is delighted to have Danny on board.

“We as a club want to field the best local talent on top of players from further afield and by signing Danny we have achieved what most people thought was unachievable.

“The manager and his assistant had a big part to play in this by selling the philosophy and the way we want to play as a team which is attractive, attacking and possession-based football.

“John Collins, who has a massive influence on the club, is delighted to have Danny at the club and playing for his home town team.

“With Danny being from Galashiels he already knows how we play and our beliefs so he will take no time at all to fit straight into our system.”