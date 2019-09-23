Dalbeattie Star 1-3 Gala Fairydean Rovers: Gala through in Scottish Cup

Gala Fairydean Rovers booked their place in the second round of the William Hill Scottish Cup with a stylish 3-1 victory at Dalbeattie Star on Saturday.

Despite missing half a dozen players through injury, the Braw Lads were on top for most of the match and thoroughly deserved the win thanks to goals from Yrik Galantes, Niall Kelly and Zander Murray.

Lewis Sloan grabbed a consolation for the hosts who also finished the game with 10 men.

Now Gala face a tough trip to Aberdeenshire on October 19 to face Formartine United.

Niall Kelly should have put them in front after just 15 minutes when he burst through the Star defence only to be foiled by a great save from keeper Vinnie Parker.

But 10 minutes later they broke the deadlock when Hibs loanee Yrik Galantes – just back from international duty with the Philippines – volleyed a free kick from Scott Taylor-Mackenzie into the far corner of the net.

New signing Zander Murray almost doubled the advantage on the half hour mark only for Parker to produce another fine save.

However the keeper, was caught in no man’s land in the 34th minute as he needlessly raced from his area to tackle Murray and the loose ball was calmly fired into the empty net by Kelly.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side on the stroke of half time when Lee Wells was red-carded for abusive language .

Gala had chances to increase their lead after the break but Star were thrown a lifeline when Lewis Sloan curled a glorious free kick past the helpless Fraser Morton in the 64th minute.

But any hopes of a comeback were dashed by Murray 10 minutes later.

The new signing from Pumpherston Juniors turned his marker well on the edge of the area to rifle a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Marc Berry twice went close to making it four in the closing stages but the hard work had been done and the visitors saw out the game.

Gala Fairydean Rovers. Morton, Kinchant, Chingwalu, Grant, Herman, Kelly, Galantes (Addison 88), Taylor Mackenzie, Murray (Mendes 77), Mayer and Berry.