Cup joy for Hawick Colts after twice coming from behind against Spittal Rovers

Hawick Colts players and coaches celebrating winning the Collie Cup at Coopers Bar in Hawick High Street (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Two goals from Ross Scott and one apiece from Kevin Strathdee and Scott Storrie edged it for the Borderers at Greenlaw’s Happer Memorial Park, getting their debut season off to a winning start.

Thomas Grey scored two in reply for the Northumbrians, with Ben Fairbairn netting the other.

Both sides went into the game having won all of their first six competitive fixtures of the current season but well aware that only one could come out of it with their 100% record intact, and that ended up being Hawick.

Scott Storrie celebrating scoring one of Hawick Colts' four goals against Spittal Rovers (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick got their noses in front after Spittal were only able to clear a free-kick as far as the edge of their area, allowing Kevin Strathdee to collect the ball and curl a cross into the box for Scott Storrie to head home, helped by a deflection.

Spittal then hit back, however, first beating Hawick’s offside trap and then scoring from a corner to go in at half-time 2-1 up.

They twice looked to have stretched that lead to two goals in the second half after first putting a header past Colts keeper Dean Fry only to see it chalked off for an apparent foul on a defender then having a 30-yard lob cleared off the line by Fry after hitting the crossbar.

Hawick, unwilling to look two gift horses in their mouths in succession, took immediate advantage of that second let-off, Fry directing a long ball to Kevin Strathdee place past advancing Spittal goalkeeper Steven Mason.

Gavi Brown for Greenlaw up against Darren Blacklock for Newtown in their Border Cup semi-final on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That parity was short-lived, though, as, straight from the restart, Spittal, seemingly spurred on by having two earlier goal efforts ruled out, got the ball back in Hawick’s net, via a sliding finish, and struck third time lucky as it was allowed to stand.

Manager Geo Shepherd's side might well have feared it wasn’t going to be their day at that point, but, if so, they didn’t show it, Sean Clarke getting himself one on one with Mason only to see his effort blocked and Storrie failing to put away the rebound and then Ross Scott beating a defender and getting a shot in from a tight angle only to see it end up in the side netting.

A foul on Aaron Swailes as a corner came in gave Scott to level from the penalty spot, however, an opportunity he gratefully accepted by placing the ball in a corner of the net just beyond the hand of the diving keeper.

Not content with that, Scott went on to add what turned out to be the winner with quarter of an hour left to play, shooting into a top corner from 30 yards out as Mason looked on helpless.

Scott Storrie slotting the ball home for Hawick Colts against Spittal Rovers (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Collie Cup was one of two trophies contested at the weekend, the other being the George Wright Memorial Cup.

That final, however, saw Northumbrian opposition getting the better of a Borders side, Tweedmouth Amateurs beating Leithen Rovers 2-1 at Woodside Park in Kelso.

The Innerleithen side’s scorer was Sam Archibald.

Two Borders Cup semi-finals were played too, with Langlee Amateurs beating Tweeddale Rovers 5-2 and Greenlaw getting the better of Newtown 4-2.