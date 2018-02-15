Coughlin takes on manager’s role at Selkirk FC

Former St Mirren and Berwick Rangers boss John Coughlin was confirmed yesterday (Thursday) as the new manager of Selkirk FC.

He succeeds Ian Fergus, who handed in his resignation last week after 14 months at the Yarrow Park helm.

Welcoming Coughlin to the club, a statement on Selkirk’s facebook page said: “Selkirk FC are delighted to announce former St Mirren and Berwick Rangers manager, John Coughlin, has become our club’s new manager.

“John brings a wealth of managerial and coaching experience, having managed St Mirren in the SPL and gained promotion for Berwick Rangers during his time there.”

Coughlin has had two spells as boss at Shielfield and was also in charge at Stenhousemuir and East Stirlingshire, as well as coaching in the USA.

His first match in charge of Selkirk will be a difficult visit tomorrow to second-placed BSC Glasgow.

Ricky Miller took temporary charge of the squad for last weekend’s trip through to East Stirlingshire (see back page), and the youthful Souters squad – featuring five players from the U20 ranks – was praised for its performance.

Selkirk went down 4-2, to one of the most skilful teams in the division, but not before they had been in front for a while, through goals by Sean McKirdy and Dale Baxter.