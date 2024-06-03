Duns Amateurs celebrating their 4-3 Waddell Cup final win against Langlee Amateurs at Greenlaw on Friday (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

Duns Amateurs bounced back from being 2-0 down at half-time to Border Amateur Football Association title rivals Langlee Amateurs to win this year’s Waddell Cup final at Greenlaw on Friday by 4-3.

The Dingers’ scorers at the village’s WS Happer Memorial Park were Sean Phillips at the double, Jonny Simpson and Luke Strangeways.

Graeme Clark scored twice for Langlee and Des Sutherland got their other goal.

That was the penultimate game of the season for the region’s ammies, the last one being a trip to Newtown for Langlee on Tuesday for a league fixture, with kick-off at 6.30pm.

Victory or even a draw at Newtown’s King George V Park will secure the A division title for the Galashiels side for the first time as they’re only one point behind table-toppers Duns at the moment, on 56 points from 21 fixtures, with a goal difference three better.