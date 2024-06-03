Comeback earns sixth Waddell Cup win for Duns Amateurs against title rivals Langlee Amateurs
The Dingers’ scorers at the village’s WS Happer Memorial Park were Sean Phillips at the double, Jonny Simpson and Luke Strangeways.
Graeme Clark scored twice for Langlee and Des Sutherland got their other goal.
That was the penultimate game of the season for the region’s ammies, the last one being a trip to Newtown for Langlee on Tuesday for a league fixture, with kick-off at 6.30pm.
Victory or even a draw at Newtown’s King George V Park will secure the A division title for the Galashiels side for the first time as they’re only one point behind table-toppers Duns at the moment, on 56 points from 21 fixtures, with a goal difference three better.
Duns’ Waddell Cup win was their sixth, following previous successes in 1997, 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2023.
