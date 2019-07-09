Club achieves its goals of offering player opportunities

Tweedbank Thistle FC is just one year short of its silver anniversary.

However, this summer, it is celebrating a monumental couple of dozen years, with over 120 players and 30 SFA qualified coaches on its books.

The outgoing P7 squad from Tweedbank.

Chairman David Moffat said: “We strive continually to give our players, of all ability, the opportunity to play and enjoy football at affordable prices.

“Our players’ passion, drive and determination have given them some phenomenal exposure and, this year, we were delighted to be awarded Club Sport Ettrick and Lauderdale’s Club of the Year Award for outstanding achievement in sport.

“As a club, we are committed to nurturing our players’ future and giving access to opportunities which will not just further their football career but set them with a solid foundation.”

David added: “With a record number of players in attendance at our annual end of season awards, it was an incredible honour to present our players with their awards and certificates in front of their fellow peers, coaches, family members and sponsors.”

The “amazing” celebratory event was held recently at Tweedbank Community Centre in Galashiels.

Each player was presented with a medal and a certificate, proudly given by their coaches, for their efforts and personal achievements.

Players’ awards for each age group were also given for coaches’ most improved player (P1-P7) and players’ player (P3-P7).

The full list of awards winners were:

Coaches’ most improved players of the year – 2013 team, Axl Denholm; 2012 team, Murray Purves; 2011 team, Blake Mitchinson; 2010 team, Jimmy Gibson; 2009 team, Ryan Stoddart; 2008 team, Torr Shuttleworth; 2007 team, Callum Purves.

Players’ player of the year – 2011 team Archie Barr, 2010 team Max Selkirk, 2009 team Cameron Revels, 2008 team Kaiden Scott, 2007 team Max Kellock.

“In every aspect of our club, we pride as ourselves as a united team,” added David.

“From coaches to committee members, parents to players, and all our phenomenal sponsors too, we are all part of the club’s monumental success.

“From this, it can only lead to even greater growth and success.”

Thanking all the sponsors for their continued support, David also expressed gratitude to everyone involved with Tweedbank Thistle – “making a small club achieve big things”.