City always in command despite good showing by Gala Fairydean Rovers

Gala Fairydean Rovers.....0

Edinburgh City.................3

With the Lowland League’s start getting earlier every year, Gala Fairydean Rovers were back in action even before Braw Lads Day, when Edinburgh City were the visitors last Thursday evening.

The League Two side fielded enough players for two teams and always had the upper hand on the young home side.

But it took until the 34th minute for City to break the deadlock, when Jonny Court raced through the Gala defence and drilled a low shot into the corner of the net.

Gala were holding out comfortably but switched off in a three-minute spell in the closing stages, allowing Chris Kane and Alex Harris to get on the scoresheet for City (pic: Brian Sutherland).