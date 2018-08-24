Chairman warns clock is ticking as Selkirk strive to find players

Selkirk FC are working hard to construct a team which will hopefully take the field tomorrow (Saturday) in the South Challenge Cup.

Interim manager Gordon Rae is making enquiries about available players, although he is not certain what starting line-up he is likely to have.

Secretary Sheree Davison is sorting out registration and other formalities for those who could be lining up at home to Upper Annandale – a game which the Souters have to play.

Chairman Jay-Dee Sharkey indicated there had been some interest in the last few days from potential players – and indeed, it was confirmed on Twitter in midweek that former Selkirk FC goalkeeper Mikey Fenton had signed on an amateur contract.

But Sharkey warned once again that time was running out and the club really needed help from the community.

Following a disciplinary meeting on Tuesday, the club was fined a total of £500 for failing to fulfil Lowland League fixtures.

Half the money must be be paid within 14 days, while the other £250 is suspended – but it will be incurred if Selkirk miss any more league matches.

It’s essential that the club finds a team for tomorrow’s game, which is a cup contest.

If not, it could face fresh disciplinary measures for being in breach of cup rules, which are different from league regulations.

Good wishes and offers of support have continued to trickle in on Facebook, with the club asking for anyone who wants to help it pay the fine, or make other donations, or assist in any way, to get in touch.

Chairman Sharkey reiterated that the club was having to take everything on a day-by-day basis, adding he had a lot to think about, for his own personal reputation and that of the club.

He issued another appeal to residents in Selkirk to help save their local football club.

“The club is seeking and asking for help from Selkirk itself – the people of Selkirk,” he said. “A new chairman is in position at the minute, but time is running.

“The clock is ticking – my clock is ticking, the club’s clock is ticking and the club’s time is running out very, very, very quickly.

“I have tried myself to come in and make things work, tried to open meetings and tried to get people involved.

“I am begging people, practically on my knees at times, for someone else’s mistakes – and I shouldn’t have to do that.”

He added: “If they (the people of Selkirk) want to see the future of the club and the club still participating in football, then that help needs to come quickly.”

Sharkey, who was elected chairman at Selkirk’s AGM in July, indicated his desire to step down during an open meeting two weeks ago – but knows successors will be very difficult to find.

The meeting heard the club owed over £150,000 in total to various firms and individuals, and was pursuing legal action in relation to some of the financial matters.