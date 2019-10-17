Car firm helps Selkirk squad slip into top gear

Motoring dealer Leven Kia Selkirk has presented branded kit to local football team Selkirk Victoria AFC, as part of a venture to support grassroots football teams across the UK.

The Kia Motors (UK) Ltd’s nationwide ‘Gift of Kit’ initiative also seeks to help local players stand out on the pitch – and the Vics have certainly done that so far this season, with a fine start to their campaign in the Border Amateur Football Association League ‘C’.

Team captain Lee Stephen said: “We can’t thank Leven Kia Selkirk enough for helping our young team feel like the bees knees.

“We have no doubt this injection of professionalism is what went on to help them play a great game and feel proud to play for our team.”

Ryan Cannon, marketing executive at Leven Kia Selkirk, added: “We are thrilled to be supporting Selkirk Victoria AFC.

“Seeing the team playing in their new kit will be a great boost to them and their supporters.

“As a local business, we are passionate about giving back to our community and we look forward to seeing how Selkirk Victoria perform.”

More information on Kia’s ‘Gift of Kit’ project is available from Leven Kia Selkirk, at Riverside Park in the town, or by calling the team on 01750 462 361.