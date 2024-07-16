Briggs makes comeback after two years out

Coldstream midfielder Chrissy Briggs (Pic: Coldstream FC)

x

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Streamers followed up a 4-2 win away to new East of Scotland Football League second division rivals Vale of Leithen with a 6-0 thumping of the third division’s Ormiston Primrose at home.

Six different players got their names on the scoresheet, including Stefan Kennedy and Jack Sprott, both making their debuts at Home Park after signing from Eyemouth United Amateurs and Tweedmouth Amateurs respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Paterson, Drew Cummings, Jack Storm and Thomas Grey put away the hosts’ other goals.

Briggs had been out of action since 2022 but has now signed a contract extension and is glad to be back on the ball after a lengthy rehabilitation period.

“Coldstream are delighted to announce that local youngster and talent Chrissy Briggs has extended his stay with the club,” said a spokesperson for the side.

“Joining Coldstream at a young age, Chrissy hit the ground running in the Streamers’ first team and was a progressing talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Injury unfortunately hampered him over the last two seasons, though his rehabilitation has been to his benefit as we now see him back at the club ready to be back in the mix.

“The club are extremely pleased to see Chrissy’s return. It’s a very exciting one as we know his ability.

“Sealing this deal and extension is another great bit of news for the Streamers.”

Briggs made four first-team appearances, all from the bench, in his first season with the Streamers after joining them from Berwick Colts in July 2020 but upped that to 31 the season after, 25 of them starts, only for injury to then sideline him until now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coldstream have now got two warm-ups left before they start next league season away to Midlothian’s Dalkeith Thistle on Saturday, July 27, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Those remaining friendlies, both at home, are against Border Amateur Football Association A division champions Langlee Amateurs this coming Saturday, also with kick-off at 2.30pm, and Dunbar United’s under-20s next Wednesday, July 24, at 7.30pm.