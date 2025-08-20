Borders footballers Josh Landers and Lewis Gillie named in Scotland squad to contest under-19 tournament in Slovenia

Josh Landers in action for Hibernian under-18s in 2023 (Photo: Maurice Dougan)

Borderers Josh Landers and Lewis Gillie have been selected for a Scotland squad to contest an under-19 football tournament in Slovenia next month.

The age-grade side’s manager, Neil MacFarlane, has named a squad of 22 to compete at September’s Slovenia Nations Cup friendlies including Innerleithen’s Landers, 18, and Galashiels’ Gillie, 17.

Landers, signed by West Ham United’s under-21 squad in January, and Gillie, with Hibernian’s academy since 2018, initially alongside Landers, will be joined by the latter’s teammate Joseph McGrath; Heart of Midlothian’s Alfie Osborne, Matthew Gillies and Gus Stevenson; Rangers’ Aiden McCallion, Calum Adamson, Lewis Stewart and Rydnn McGuire; Queen’s Park’s Aiden McGinley; Albion Rovers’ Alfie Halliwell; Kilmarnock’s Ben Brannan; Manchester City’s Caelan Cadamarteri; Queen of the South’s Callum Penman; Kelty Hearts’ Cooper Masson; St Mirren’s Evan Mooney; Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd; Dunfermline Athletic’s John Tod; Dundee United’s Scott Constable; and Manchester United’s James Overy and Tyler Fletcher.

The young Scots will play their hosts on Wednesday, September 3, with kick-off at 4pm; Kazakhstan three days later, at 10am; and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, September 9, also at 10am.

Lewis Gillie after playing for Hibernian versus Clydebank in the Scottish Cup’s fourth round at Edinburgh’s Easter Road Stadium earlier this year (Photo: Alan Rennie)

All three of those matches will be played in Kranjska Gora.

They’ll serve as warm-ups for qualifiers for next summer’s European championships starting in November, with Scotland sharing a group with England, Lithuania and Latvia.