Borders footballers Josh Landers and Lewis Gillie named in Scotland squad to contest under-19 tournament in Slovenia
The age-grade side’s manager, Neil MacFarlane, has named a squad of 22 to compete at September’s Slovenia Nations Cup friendlies including Innerleithen’s Landers, 18, and Galashiels’ Gillie, 17.
Landers, signed by West Ham United’s under-21 squad in January, and Gillie, with Hibernian’s academy since 2018, initially alongside Landers, will be joined by the latter’s teammate Joseph McGrath; Heart of Midlothian’s Alfie Osborne, Matthew Gillies and Gus Stevenson; Rangers’ Aiden McCallion, Calum Adamson, Lewis Stewart and Rydnn McGuire; Queen’s Park’s Aiden McGinley; Albion Rovers’ Alfie Halliwell; Kilmarnock’s Ben Brannan; Manchester City’s Caelan Cadamarteri; Queen of the South’s Callum Penman; Kelty Hearts’ Cooper Masson; St Mirren’s Evan Mooney; Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd; Dunfermline Athletic’s John Tod; Dundee United’s Scott Constable; and Manchester United’s James Overy and Tyler Fletcher.
The young Scots will play their hosts on Wednesday, September 3, with kick-off at 4pm; Kazakhstan three days later, at 10am; and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, September 9, also at 10am.
All three of those matches will be played in Kranjska Gora.
They’ll serve as warm-ups for qualifiers for next summer’s European championships starting in November, with Scotland sharing a group with England, Lithuania and Latvia.