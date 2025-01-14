Borders’ East of Scotland Football League teams hoping to get third time lucky after two fixture card wipeouts

Vale of Leithen losing 3-0 at home to Peebles Rovers at the end of December (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

​Four of the Borders’ five East of Scotland Football League teams are set to get back on the ball for 2025 this coming Saturday and they’ll be hoping to get third time lucky after two weekends of frost-hit fixture card wipeouts.

​The latest of those, on Saturday gone, saw a Borders derby for Vale of Leithen at Coldstream and a visit from Tweedmouth Rangers for Peebles Rovers in the EoSFL’s second division called off, along with a home game for Linton Hotspur versus Lochgelly Albert a table down.

Peebles have got this weekend off but Vale and Coldstream are both scheduled to hit the road, to Burntisland Shipyard and Stirling University respectively, as are Hotspur, to Lochgelly. Hawick Royal Albert are in third division action too, hosting Newburgh Juniors.

Hotspur’s game kicks off at 2pm, Vale’s and Hawick’s at 2.30pm and the Streamers’ at 3pm.

Coldstream go into the weekend sitting sixth in their division, on 25 points from 16 fixtures, with Peebles 13th, on 15 from 15, and Vale second from bottom, on nine from 14.

Hotspur occupy second place in division three, on 29 points from 14 fixtures, and Hawick are third, on 26 from 17.

All five of the Borders’ EoSFL teams have been out of action since Saturday, December 28.

That last fixture card of 2024, including two Borders derbies, saw Vale hit by a 3-0 defeat hosting Peebles, Coldstream beating Tweedmouth 2-1 at home and the Royalists edged out 3-2 away to Hotspur.

Vale’s game against Shippy is their first since 2003, with the reverse fixture in Innerleithen to follow in May, but the Streamers and their student hosts have already met this term for a 3-1 King Cup second-round knockout for the Borderers on the road in November. That followed league defeats last season by the same scoreline at home in August 2023 and 4-2 away last February.

Hotspur and Lochgelly have also met once so far this campaign, in the league in Fife in October, with the West Linton outfit losing out by 7-3, following on from three third division defeats last season – by 5-4 and 3-2 at home in October 2023 and last January and 6-0 away in May.

Hawick and Newburgh have played each other once so far this term too, drawing 1-1 in Fife in the league in November.