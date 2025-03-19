Borders amateur footballers set to contest six cup quarter-finals and one semi

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs play Duns Amateurs for the second time this season on Saturday and they'll be out to make amends for a 7-1 cup knockout at home in October (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Six cup quarter-finals and one semi involving Border Amateur Football Association teams are lined up for this coming Saturday.

​Four of those last-eight ties are in the Forsyth Cup, with the other two in the Waddell Cup.

The former see Leithen Rovers hosting Jed Legion, Gala Hotspur at home to Chirnside United, Hawick United away to Highfields United in Berwick and Langholm Legion at Biggar United.

The latter take Selkirk Victoria to Earlston Rhymers and Tweedmouth Amateurs to Tweeddale Rovers.

Saturday’s last-four tie will see Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs play Duns Amateurs at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup, with the latter targeting a winning double for the season against their lower-league opponents after beating them 7-1 on the road in October in the Colin Campbell Cup’s second round.

The winner of that one will go on to play either Lanark’s Kirkfield United, its current holders, or Highfields United in the final, though their semi has yet to be arranged.

Duns are in further trophy action next Friday, March 28, taking on Chirnside at Hawick in this year’s Colin Campbell Cup final, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Three league fixtures are lined up for this weekend too and they’ll see A division table-toppers Langlee Amateurs at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs, plus, a division down, Kelso Thistle hosting Coldstream Amateurs and St Boswells away to Stow.

Langlee go into their game a dozen points clear of Duns in pole position, on 43 points from 15 fixtures to the Dingers’ 31 from 12.

This Saturday’s fixtures are all due to kick off at 2pm. For updates, go to https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/

Saturday gone’s two A division games were a 5-3 defeat for Rhymers hosting Langholm and a 7-5 win for Highfields at home to Tweedmouth.

Phil Addison and Scott Rice scored for Earlston; Ryan Johnstone, Daniel Winter, Scott Collins, Ryan Thomson and Andrew Whittall for Langholm; Lee Dodd with a hat-trick, Niall Jones at the double, Martin Inglis and Jayden Jeffrey for Highfields; and Jordan Crombie, Sean Dixon, Charlie Warcup and Leighton Robertson for Tweedmouth.

Fairydean’s ammies had their lead at the top of the B division cut to seven points by a 2-1 loss at home to Biggar United accompanied by a 5-0 win for second-placed Tweeddale Rovers away to Coldstream Amateurs.

Fairydean are now on 46 points from 18 fixtures and their Peebles title rivals on 39 from 17.

Four other B division fixtures played on Saturday saw Leithen Rovers win 2-1 at Ancrum, Selkirk lose 4-2 at Berwick Town, Kelso notch up a 7-0 victory at St Boswells and Hawick Legion draw 3-3 at home to Stow.