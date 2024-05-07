Border Amateur Football Association title races going to wire after wins for Duns, Langlee and Eyemouth United ammies

​Tonight’s match between A division table-toppers Duns Amateurs and second-placed Langlee Amateurs could go a fair bit of the way towards deciding whether that silverware remains in the Dingers’ trophy cabinet or hits the road to Galashiels.

Duns go into their three-game run-in on 48 points from 19 fixtures, one more than Langlee, but their challengers’ two games in hand could prove crucial.

The defending champions’ run-in after tonight’s home fixture consists of a visit from Langholm Legion this coming Saturday and a trip to Biggar United seven days later.

Langlee’s, with a dozen points at stake, comprises away-days at Tweedmouth Rangers on Saturday and Newtown on Tuesday, May 28, sandwiching visits from Newtown on Tuesday, May 21, and Langholm on Saturday the 25th.

Eight-times A division champions Duns and Langlee, yet to win the top-flight title, both notched up victories on Saturday, the former by 5-2 hosting Hawick Legion and the latter by 9-1 away to Greenlaw.

Luke Strangeways scored twice for Duns at their New Hawthorn Park home ground, with Josh Hebdon, Liam Longstaff and Conor Devaney also on target and Euan Gray and Calder Law replying for their visitors.

Langlee’s scorers at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park were Jack Hay with four, Des Sutherland and Ryan Clapperton with two apiece and Hagen Steele, with Cam Storrar getting one back for their hosts.

Two other A division matches were played at the weekend, a 6-2 win for Earlston Rhymers away to Langholm Legion and a 1-0 loss for Tweeddale Rovers at home to Tweedmouth, thanks to a Kyle Murray goal.

Danny Simpson and Phil Addison both scored twice for Rhymers, with Marcus Gordon and Mikey Gavana also netting and Ryan Thomson and Cole Hamilton on target at the other end of the pitch.

Langlee’s trip to Duns is one of three A division games scheduled for tonight, the others being visits from Newtown for Greenlaw and from Earlston for Hawick Legion.

A 5-0 win for Eyemouth United Amateurs at Leithen Rovers means the B division title is now theirs to lose ahead of this Saturday’s season finale for them and challengers Highfields United.

Both having played 23 fixtures, Eyemouth are on 58 points and Highfields on 57 prior to season-concluding visits from Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and Ancrum respectively this weekend.

They’re among three B division fixtures lined up for Saturday, along with a trip to Coldstream Amateurs for Lauder.

Three second-tier games were played on Saturday gone too, the others being a 3-1 defeat for Hawick United at Lauder and 4-1 win for St Boswells at Gala Hotspur.

James Paxton scored twice for Eyemouth at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park, with Connor and Declan Lough and Jack Grant finding the back of the net as well.

Kieran Crawford, Max Brydon, Liam Burke and Jed Riddell scored for St Boswells, Michael McAulay for Gala, Nathan Gillie for Hawick United and Ryan Prentice, Andrew Crawford and Oscar Grice for Lauder.

This Saturday will also see Langlee contesting 2024’s Border Cup final with Biggar in Hawick.

It follows a 3-2 Forsyth Cup final win for Chirnside United against Fairydean’s ammies in Earlston on Friday and a 3-2 Beveridge Cup last-four victory for Highfields at Ancrum, setting up a final on Saturday the 18th against Leithen Rovers in Hawick.

Craig Anderson, Rory Williams and Daniel Pattenden scored for Chirnside, Michael Jamieson and Kai Macrae for Fairydean, Sean Clarke at the double for Ancrum and Nathan Jones twice and Jayden Jeffrey for Highfields.

1 . Lauder v Hawick United Lauder winning 3-1 at home to Hawick United on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

2 . Leithen Rovers v Eyemouth United Amateurs Eyemouth United Amateurs winning 5-0 away to Leithen Rovers at Innerleithen's Victoria Park on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

3 . Leithen Rovers v Eyemouth United Amateurs Eyemouth United Amateurs celebrating one of their five goals away to Leithen Rovers at Innerleithen's Victoria Park on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

4 . Gala Hotspur v St Boswells Gala Hotspur on the ball during their 4-1 loss at home to St Boswells at Galashiels Public Park on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales