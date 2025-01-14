Border Amateur Football Association season set to resume after over a month off

Duns Amateurs and Langlee Amateurs in prior action in Galashiels in May (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

​The Border Amateur Football Association’s first fixture card of 2025 is now lined up for this coming Saturday after all 12 games scheduled for the weekend were called off due to piches being frozen.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Five games are set to be played in the association’s A division and seven in their B division, all 2pm kick-offs, as the region’s ammies return to action after over a month off.

A division table-toppers Duns Amateurs are away to second-from-bottom Hawick Waverley and defending champions Langlee Amateurs, currently second to the Dingers only on goal difference and with a game in hand are at home to third-bottom Langholm Legion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August’s reverse fixtures yielded a 10-0 home win for Duns and a 3-2 victory for Langlee on the road.

The top flight’s three other fixtures for Saturday, weather allowing, will see Eyemouth United Amateurs hosting basement side Tweedmouth Amateurs, Greenlaw at home to Earlston Rhymers and Hawick United away to Berwick’s Highfields United.

As things stand, Duns are on 28 points from 11 fixtures, Langlee on the same from ten, Greenlaw third on 21 from 11, Highfields fourth on 18 from 11, Chirnside United fifth on 15 from nine and Hawick United sixth on 15 from eight.

B division table-toppers Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs are away to tenth-placed Jed Legion and second-placed Tweeddale Rovers host seventh-placed Kelso Thistle.

That division’s handful of other matches take Selkirk Victoria to Ancrum, Biggar United to Berwick Town, Gala Hotspur to Coldstream Amateurs, Hawick Legion to Leithen Rovers and Stow to St Boswells.