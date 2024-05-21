Border Amateur Football Association A division title race still neck and neck after wins for Duns and Langlee

​The Dingers signed off for the season by handing out a 7-1 hiding away to Biggar United on Friday but second-placed Langlee kept themselves within reach of top spot by beating Tweedmouth Amateurs 3-1 the day after, also on the road.

Those results leave Duns on 57 points from 22 fixtures, having dropped the same number of points – nine, though over the course of 18 games that time round due to the league being two teams smaller – as they did on their way to securing their eighth top-flight title last year.

Langlee are on 50 points from 19 fixtures so they need to either win all three of their remaining games or settle for two victories and a draw, scoring more than a dozen goals in the process, to add a first A division title to the two lower-league ones they picked up in 2018 and 2019.

They begin that run-in at home to third-placed Newtown tonight, May 21, followed by the reverse fixture next Tuesday, May 28, sandwiching a visit from seventh-placed Langholm Legion this coming Saturday, May 25.

Duns’ scorers in South Lanarkshire were Jonny Simpson with a hat-trick, Sean Phillips at the double, Mark Weatherburn and Liam Demarco.

Ryan Clapperton and Des Sutherland scored for their Galashiels title rivals in Northumberland on Saturday, with an own goal also going their way, as they bounced back from a 4-1 loss away to Duns their prior time out in the league, back on Tuesday, May 7.

Langlee’s third win on the bounce in all competitions was one of two games played by association sides on Saturday, the other being a 4-3 Beveridge Cup final defeat for Leithen Rovers versus Berwick’s Highfields United in Hawick.

Niall Jones scored a hat-trick for the Northumbrians and Jayden Jeffrey netted their match-winner at the end of extra time.

Fourth-placed Leithen Rovers are back in action tonight for their last B division game of the season, hosting seventh-placed Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Tonight’s games and next Tuesday’s kick off at 6.30pm, as does an A division play-off in Selkirk between Hawick United and Biggar United this Friday, May 24, and Saturday’s match starts at noon.

They’re followed by the last match of the season a week on Friday, May 31 – this year’s Waddell Cup final between Duns and Langlee at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park, also kicking off at 6.30pm.

That’s the same ground that Duns won that trophy at for the fifth time last May, by beating Greenlaw 4-2, and also where Langlee secured it for the second time the final before, in May 2022, by edging out Stow 4-3 on penalties after ending open play tied at 3-3.

Next Friday’s cup final will be Duns and Langlee’s third meeting of the season after winning one apiece, both by 4-1 at home, in the league.

1 . Leithen Rovers v Highfields United Leithen Rovers in possession during their 4-3 loss to Berwick's Highfields United in Saturday's 2024 Beveridge Cup final in Hawick (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

2 . Leithen Rovers FC v Highfields United FC at Hawick 3G Volunteer Park.:Leithen Rovers v Highfields United Leithen Rovers and Highfields United vying for the ball during the former's 4-3 loss in Saturday's 2024 Beveridge Cup final in Hawick (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

3 . Leithen Rovers v Highfields United Highfields United on the ball during their 4-3 win against Leithen Rovers in Saturday's 2024 Beveridge Cup final in Hawick (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales