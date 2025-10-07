​Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes blames errors and missed chances for loss to Celtic B

Blair Sneddon in action for Berwick Rangers during their 3-1 loss at home to Celtic B at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​A combination of individual errors and missed chances denied Berwick Rangers a golden opportunity on Saturday to stop their ongoing winless streak against Celtic B being extended to four games, according to manager Kevin Haynes.

​Liam Buchanan got the better of visiting goalkeeper Aidan Rice from the penalty spot in the 19th minute at home at Shielfield Park and the Northumbrians kept hold of that lead until a third of the way through the second half, but a succession of slip-ups then saw momentum swing the way of the Old Firm colts.

Hayden Borland equalised for the Glaswegians past home goalkeeper Liam Campbell on the hour mark, Calvin Keenan gave them the lead quarter of an hour later and Filip Skorb put a comeback beyond the reach of their hosts a further 15 minutes on.

It’s now over two years since Rangers last beat the young Hoops, by 2-1 at home in August 2023, with Saturday’s defeat following one by 1-0 away in February 2024 and two goalless draws last season, leaving Haynes lamenting his team’s inability to seize their chance to halt that winless run at the weekend.

“Overall, I don’t think it’s a game we deserved to lose,” the 44-year-old told his club’s Facebook page.

“I think, in terms of open play, we were more than competitive.

“I’d say we probably had more and better chances than Celtic did and a couple of wrong decisions ultimately cost us in the end there.

“The boys stuck to the game-plan and we had a right good shape about us and we were well in control. I felt it was the most control we’d had in a game in terms of the first-half performance.

“Celtic are a good side. They’re always going to have a spell in a match when they’re on top and they started the second half well on top, but we had a great opportunity to go 2-0 up, just before they scored from a corner-kick, which would probably have done the game in terms of a contest, I feel, but then there were a couple of errors and we got punished for them.

“The boys will know that they should be making better decisions.”

Even those errors need not have cost the hosts all three points if they’d made more of their opportunities in front of goal, though, reckons Haynes.

“The errors that we made leading up to the second and third goals would probably have become irrelevant if we’d taken a few more of the chances that we created,” he said. “It was errors that cost us and not taking chances that cost us.”

Haynes was impressed by his side’s display overall, however, and considers them unlucky to have ended up on the wrong end of the scoreline.

“When we went 2-1 down and we changed shape, we were positive again and had two right good opportunities and a stonewall penalty-kick before they scored the third to tie up the game,” he said.

“It’s baffling to me that we didn’t get the penalty-kick in that instance. It is what it is.

“I think they’ve had four efforts and scored three and I think we had eight or nine efforts.

“I was delighted with the first half – we were well in control, our shape was good, we pressed them high, won turnovers, created opportunities – and the second half wasn’t bad.”

Berwick’s next game is away to Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday, October 14, with kick-off at Ainslie Park at 3pm, and they go into it sitting 15th in the Scottish Lowland Football League table, on 13 points from 11 fixtures, two points and one place better off than their hosts, having played one game fewer.

Rangers’ last meeting with the Edinburgh outfit, at home in September, yielded their first victory against them to date, by 2-0, following four defeats and two draws in their half-dozen games prior since 2022, so they’ll be hoping to carry on where they left off.