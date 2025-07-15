​Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes backing new recruit Mikey Mbewe to go for goal

Mikey Mbewe in action for Berwick Rangers during their 3-2 loss at home to a Hibernian development XI on Saturday, July 5 (Photo: Alan Bell)

​Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes is backing new recruit Mikey Mbewe to boost his side’s threat up front after notching up his first two goals for the club during a 2-1 pre-season friendly win away to Newcastle Benfield on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The former Penicuik Athletic and Gretna 2008 winger scored on 65 minutes and 82 after Layton Campbell had put their hosts ahead on 18.

Visiting goalkeeper Calum Antell dislocated a finger trying to keep that ball out of the net, forcing him to go off injured, with outfield players Jamie Pyper and later Cai MacNamara replacing him as Rangers hadn’t been able to include a back-up stopper among their substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no doubting Mikey’s workrate,” Haynes told Rangers’ social media feeds afterwards.

Mikey Mbewe in action for Berwick Rangers during their 3-2 loss at home to a Hibernian development XI on Saturday, July 5 (Photo: Alan Bell)

“He’s so receptive to what we’re asking him to do. In the first half we asked him to get into areas and get into pockets, and in the second half we asked him to stretch them and try and run in behind them and, lo and behold, he got his two goals from going and stretching the game.

“Mikey will be great for us. He’s got a bit to learn – he’d probably admit that himself – but he’ll certainly affect games and I wouldn’t be surprised if he hits double figures for us.”

Mbewe, 23, was also pleased to get off the mark, saying: “It was a physical game, and we knew it was going to be like that going into it, but we competed well and got the goals and we’re happy with how it turned out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haynes was full of praise for Pyper and MacNamara too for stepping into the breach after Antell went off and both keeping clean sheets, saying: “Both those guys had to get their mindsets changed because they were playing in a really unfamiliar position, so credit to them and ironically they both ended up with a clean sheet and Calum didn’t.”

Mikey Mbewe in action for Berwick Rangers during their 3-2 loss at home to a Hibernian development XI on Saturday, July 5 (Photo: Ian Runciman)

The 44-year-old is also happy with the progress being made by his new-look squad ahead of the forthcoming Scottish Lowland Football League season, saying: “I’m happy with a lot of stuff. I thought we defended better today than we attacked, but in other games I’ve felt that we were attacking pretty well and creating lots of chances.

“Our fitness is good and I’m pleased with how it’s going.

“We’ve got a wee bit to work on – I want us to pass the ball a bit more – but we’re certainly going in the right direction.”

Rangers play their last pre-season friendly at home to East of Scotland Football League premier division side Penicuik this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Shielfield Park at 3pm, and their first league fixture, hosting Cowdenbeath, follows seven days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their trip to Benfield was their third warm-up match of the summer following a 5-1 win away to EoSFL first division team Whitehill Welfare in Midlothian last Tuesday and a 3-2 defeat at home to a Hibernian development XI the Saturday before.