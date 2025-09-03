​Berwick Rangers into double figures for points after win and draw in space of three days

Callum Pitt in action for Berwick Rangers as they beat Heart of Midlothian B 2-0 at home on Tuesday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​Collecting four points from their last two fixtures has taken Berwick Rangers into double figures ahead of a visit from Gala Fairydean Rovers this coming Saturday.

A 3-3 draw away to Clydebank on Saturday and 2-0 win at home to Heart of Midlothian B on Tuesday leaves manager Kevin Haynes’ side on ten points from eight fixtures, sitting 12th in the table prior to one further midweek game, Fairydean hosting Broxburn Athletic, tonight, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Goals from Jonny Devers on 61 minutes and Liam Buchanan on 76 earned Rangers their second win of the new season at Shielfield Park on Tuesday after a hat-trick from on-loan Stirling Albion midfielder Harry Wright – scored on 32 minutes, 45 and 86 – saw them rack up their fourth draw three days earlier.

Rangers were only seconds away from victory against newcomers Clydebank at the weekend before being denied an extra two points by a Keir Samson equaliser three minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game.

That followed an opener from Samson just ahead of the half-hour mark and a Neil McLaughlin goal on 47 minutes for their Holm Park hosts, currently second in the table with 20 points from eight games, only a point behind league leaders Linlithgow Rose.

Haynes was impressed by his side’s display in West Dunbartonshire at the weekend and is now calling on them to keep up their unbeaten record at home so far this season.

“I thought we were excellent,” the 44-year-old told the club’s Facebook page.

“I really, really feel sorry for the boys because they put so much into that game and they deserved three points.

“If the boys can replicate that type of performance and that type of effort, they’ll be fine.

“Harry deserves massive credit, not just for the hat-trick but for being willing to take on instruction and do something that’s a bit unfamiliar.

“We set up to get the best out of him and I’m delighted for him. Hat-tricks are not easy to come by, so I’m absolutely delighted for him.

“I just wish it could have meant a bit more to him if we’d held on for the win.

“It feels like a defeat if I’m being honest.

“We just deserved so much more and I really feel for the boys.

“They deserved three points there to kick start our season. If that’s the standard of the team, we’ve just shown that we can compete with anyone in the league.”

Berwick host manager Martin Scott’s Rovers this weekend looking for back-to-back wins, having beaten them 2-1 the last time they met, in Galashiels in January, following on from a defeat by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture at home a week prior at the end of last year.

“We’re currently unbeaten at home and we want to maintain that,” said Haynes.

Kick-off is at 3pm.