Berwick Rangers hoping to bounce back from 4-0 warm-up loss in season opener v Linlithgow Rose

Lewis Barr in action for Berwick Rangers during their 4-0 pre-season friendly loss at home to Morpeth Town on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​Berwick Rangers begin their latest Scottish Lowland Football League campaign at home to Linlithgow Rose this coming Saturday and manager Thomas Scobbie is hoping that their 4-0 pre-season friendly loss hosting Morpeth Town at the weekend will prove to be a blessing in disguise ahead of that return to competitive action.

Matt Boyd, Nic Bollado, Jeff Henderson and Jack Foalle scored for the Northern Premier League premier division visitors at Shielfield Park in that Northumbrian derby, with Rangers unable to muster a response, but Scobbie is confident that the lessons his team learnt from that loss will stand them in good stead for the season ahead.

“It was a worthwhile exercise,” the 36-year-old told his club’s Facebook page.

“At times, we played really, really football. I thought we created some good chances but just never managed to take them.

Berwick Rangers striker Liam Buchanan shielding the ball during their 4-0 loss to Morpeth Town in a home pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

“I would much rather play a game like that and identify areas we need to get better at before we go into the season than one where we’re comfortable going up 4-0 or 5-0.

“Obviously, there are things there that we still need to work on, which we know and which we will work on.

“On the whole, it was great for the guys to get a good test against a good Morpeth side, so it was a good exercise.

“Today was a good test for us. Morpeth are a good side and they’ll have a good budget. They’re a physically strong team playing at a good level, so it was great for us to go up against a team like that because it will stand us in good stead going forward and we can identify what we need to get better at.

Berwick Rangers' Arran Laidlaw contesting an aerial ball during their 4-0 loss to Morpeth Town in a home pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

“There are certain aspects of the game that we need to look at.”

The biggest negative for Scobbie was seeing midfielder Alex Harris go off facing the prospect of missing the entirety of next season after rupturing his achilles tendon just after the half-hour mark.

Hospital scans have confirmed fears that the 29-year-old’s injury looks likely to be a long-term one and that’s a big blow, according to Scobbie.

“If Alex’s injury does turn out to be serious, it will be a major blow to us,” he said.

“It’ll be a really, really devastating thing because Alex is a massive part of the way we want to play and is an equally important person in the dressing room.”