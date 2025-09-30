​Berwick Rangers go out of Scottish Cup at first hurdle for third time in four years

Berwick Rangers losing 2-0 at home to Nairn County on Saturday in round one of the Scottish Cup (Photo: Alan Bell)

​Berwick Rangers went out of the Scottish Cup at the first hurdle for the third time in four years at home to Nairn County on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The visitors got the better of manager Kevin Haynes’s hosts at Shielfield Park by 2-0 at the weekend to set up a second-round tie at home to Scottish Highland Football League rivals Turriff United on Saturday, October 25.

Goals from Fraser Dingwall on 29 minutes and Ben Barron on 78 past home keeper Liam Campbell saw the Highlanders win their first cup tie against Berwick since 1969.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was their fifth meeting in the competition and the first time they’ve come up trumps, having lost 2-0 at home 56 years ago, by the same scoreline away in 1968 and by 3-0 in a replay on the road in 1956 after drawing 5-5 at home first time round.

The Northumbrians got to round two of the cup last season, losing 1-0 away to Forfar Athletic last October, after two first-round exits on the bounce, by 5-1 away to Brora Rangers in September 2023 and 2-1 at Linlithgow Rose 12 months before.

Haynes was sad to see Rangers make their third cup exit of the season so far, telling their Facebook page: “The disappointing thing is we’ve now played in three cup competitions and we’re out of them all and we’re not even at the back of September yet.

“Our focus is the league. We’re a third of the way through the league campaign and we’ve got plenty to play for, and the league cup will come in later on in the season as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lads need to pick themselves up and we need to get away from that Jekyll and Hyde-type team that we are at the minute.

“We’re good in spells, but we’ve still not consistently put a full game together – I don’t know if that’s a mentality thing, but if anyone has the answer, they can let me know.”

The 44-year-old blamed pressing the panic button too early for his side’s defeat, adding: “In the first half, I felt we had some really good phases of play and created multiple opportunities, but we stopped doing it in the second half.

“I think we got too desperate too early in the second half and fell into a trap of being a bit more direct and we just didn’t stick to the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt that if we kept doing what we had done in the first half, we would have created more opportunities, which would have ultimately led to us getting more opportunities to get a foothold back in the game.

“Most of Nairn’s chances came through set-plays, which they were good at. They had great delivery from free-kicks and corner-kicks and that was probably their biggest threat.”

Next up for Rangers is a vist from Celtic B this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

The hosts go into that game sitting 13th in the Scottish Lowland Football League, on 13 points from ten fixtures, two places and one point worse off than their Glaswegian visitors, having played one game fewer.