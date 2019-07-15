Anger clouds end of first friendly for Hawick Royal Albert United

Hawick Royal Albert United 5, Chaddy’s Select 3 (abandoned 80 minutes)

Blend all this together and you sum up Hawick Royal Albert United’s clash with Chaddy’s Select for the Irene Hutchison Trophy last Friday evening.

At the end of it all, the recently-formed Hawick Royal Albert United picked up the cup in a match that came to an early end, through being abandoned in the 78th minute.

Ex-Royal Albert boss Graeme Chadwick, managing the visiting Select, took exception to a penalty award against his side and was so zealous in his protests that referee Alan Marshall decided to finish the game early.

In a free-scoring encounter, Hawick Royal Albert United drew first blood when Ross Scott headed home a Liam Lavery free kick with seven minutes gone.

Just past the quarter hour mark, the Albert Park men struck again. New signing Danny Bolton emerged as the marksman by racing through the middle to fire past Scott Dowie, after latching on to a long ball from the back.

Matters continued at a lively pace and, two minutes later, the Select, managed by former Royal Albert manager Graeme Chadwick, reduced the leeway through a headed Gordon Ramsay goal.

The visitors followed this up with two strikes in a quicksilver six-minute spell.

Ramsay notched the first and the other arrived when a home defender directed a cross from the flank into his own net.

There was no addition to the scoring for the remainder of the first half but the Selects’ Calvin Muttit came close with a rasping drive which went inches wide.

United opened the second period strongly and drew level through a well-taken Daniel Chandler counter.

In the home side’s next raid, Scott Ryce broke forward to rattle in a shot that entered the net via the post.

After Dowie had denied Ryce another with an excellent save, Liam Lavery made it five for the home outfit when finding space and scoring with a spot-on finish in 68 minutes.

Growing in confidence, Royal Albert United now had the upper hand and, with 12 minutes left, were awarded a penalty.

The kick, however, was destined not to be taken.

Select’s Graeme Chadwick disputed the decision and was fairly vehement in his protests to Selkirk referee Alan Marshall.

Chadwick was warned by the official but the rant continued. On being asked to leave the field, Chadwick refused, whereupon referee Marshall decided to call the match to a halt.

l HRAU were back in action the next day with another pre-season friendly – this time at home to Abbey Vale, from New Abbey in Dumfries.

The match finished 3-3, with Kevin Strathdee, Scott Craig and Jamie Scott on target for HRAU.

The club’s Facebook page described it as a “Good run out against a very good Abbey Vale team who knocked the ball about well all game. Excellent battling from the lads, considering we were playing last night as well.”