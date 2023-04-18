12th win of season takes Langlee Amateurs four points clear at top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

Fraser Brown helping Langlee Amateurs beat Stow 2-0 in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division on Saturday to go four points clear of Duns Amateurs at the top of the table (Photo: Steve Cox)

That victory at Netherdale in Galashiels, secured by Lewis Swaney and Des Sutherland goals, took Langlee to 37 points from 15 fixtures, 12 of them wins, with second-placed Duns Amateurs, otherwise engaged on cup duty at the weekend, on 33 points but with two games in hand.

Both Langlee and Duns are in A division action on Wednesday, the former at home to bottom-of-the-table Newtown and the latter hosting third-placed Chirnside United for the second time in the space of four days, having beaten them 6-1 in their Waddell Cup semi-final on Saturday, thanks to goals at the double from Sean Phillips and Jonny Simpson and further efforts from Michael Stewart and Doug Brydon, with Robert Reid replying.

Duns’ derby win sets up an all-Berwickshire final, Greenlaw having beaten Hawick Colts 5-2 on the road in their semi on Saturday, courtesy of a Ryan Mann double and other goals from Kai Robertson, Liam Demarco and Fraser Falconer, with Callum Hope and Ross Scott on target for their hosts.

Langlee Amateurs' Josh Loftus in action at home to Stow on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

That final takes place at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park on Saturday, May 20.

A final countdown is under way for Langlee too, a date and venue having been confirmed for their South of Scotland Amateur Cup showdown against Lesmahagow Amateurs. It’s taking place at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park on Saturday, April 29, with kick-off at 2pm.

Langlee’s win was one of two A division fixtures played on Saturday, the other being a 5-1 win for third-from-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs versus Newtown.

Three other league games were played at the weekend – a 1-0 home loss for Leithen Rovers to Biggar United in the B division and a 7-0 defeat for Jed Legion hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs and a 0-0 draw for Kelso Thistle at Berwick Colts in the C division – along with four other cup ties.

Hawick Legion on the ball during their 3-0 Walls Cup quarter-final win against Hawick United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Those four cup matches were all quarter-finals, two in the Walls Cup and two in the Sanderson Cup.

The former were a 3-2 victory for Earlston Rhymers at home to Ancrum and a 3-0 derby win for Hawick Legion against Hawick United.

The latter saw St Boswells beating Lauder 6-0 at home and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs knocked out 2-0 hosting Berwick’s Highfields United.

Danny Simpson twice and Jimmy Bell got on the scoresheet for Rhymers, with Kyle Finlayson netting both Ancrum’s goals.

Hawick United and Hawick Legion vying for the ball during their Walls Cup last-eight tie at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Sean Clarke, Euan Gray and Gary Moffat were on target for Hawick Legion.

Jack Bell and Lee Macrae scored doubles for St Boswells, with Kai Macrae and Daniel Drane also netting.

Jack Young got both Highfields’ goals in Galashiels.

On target for Eyemouth in Jedburgh were James Paxton with a hat-trick and Declan McCulloch with a double, plus Stefan Kennedy and Modestas Zilaitis.

Hawick Colts on the ball versus Greenlaw in their Waddell Cup semi-final on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Greenlaw beating Hawick Colts 5-2 in their Waddell Cup semi-final on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs losing 2-0 to Highfields United in their Sanderson Cup quarter-final on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs in possession against Highfields United at the weekend in the Sanderson Cup's quarter-finals (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee Amateurs' Chris Nicholson in possession against Stow at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Jack Hay in action for Langlee Amateurs during their 2-0 win hosting Stow on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Hawick Legion celebrating scoring during their 3-0 Walls Cup quarter-final victory against Hawick United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)