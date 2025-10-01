Earlston retain top-flight junior tennis title
Those three doubles-only divisions are for players rated as beginners, intermediate or advanced and Earlston’s firsts’ title win was for the leagues’ top flight, earning them the Keith Polson Trophy for the fourth time in five years to round off an unbeaten 2025.
Innerleithen Tennis Club’s first team were runners-up in division one and their seconds and thirds won divisions two and three respectively, with Earlston’s seconds and fourths as runners-up.
Division one’s decider was a repeat of this year’s spring league final, with the result going the same way and Earlston retaining the title they won this time last year, with Melrose’s firsts as runners-up.
They lost out in the other divisions, however, though only by a match shootout in the intermediate league.
This year’s six-week-long autumn league seasons were the sixth and St Boswells Tennis Club hosted their finale at the weekend, contested by the top two teams in each division.
“Every match in this year’s junior autumn leagues has been played in a great spirit and thanks must go to all the coaches, parents and clubs who generously support the event by arranging matches and encouraging the players all season round,” said a Tennis Borders spokesperson.
It’s a popular team competition, featuring clubs from across the region, and it continues to offer an invaluable local platform for youngsters of all ages and tennis abilities to get involved in the sport.
“It was especially pleasing that every player who took part in the division three final was playing in their first league event, a positive sign that the future of the sport is certainly bright in the Borders.”
Preparations are now getting under way for 2026’s junior spring leagues.
For further details, email [email protected]