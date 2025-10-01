​Earlston retain top-flight junior tennis title

All the Earlston and Innerleithen players at Sunday’s Tennis Borders autumn junior league finals at St Boswells (Photo: Team Borders)

​​This year’s Tennis Borders junior autumn league seasons ended on Sunday with Earlston Tennis Club as winners of one division and runners-up in the other two.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Those three doubles-only divisions are for players rated as beginners, intermediate or advanced and Earlston’s firsts’ title win was for the leagues’ top flight, earning them the Keith Polson Trophy for the fourth time in five years to round off an unbeaten 2025.

Innerleithen Tennis Club’s first team were runners-up in division one and their seconds and thirds won divisions two and three respectively, with Earlston’s seconds and fourths as runners-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division one’s decider was a repeat of this year’s spring league final, with the result going the same way and Earlston retaining the title they won this time last year, with Melrose’s firsts as runners-up.

They lost out in the other divisions, however, though only by a match shootout in the intermediate league.

This year’s six-week-long autumn league seasons were the sixth and St Boswells Tennis Club hosted their finale at the weekend, contested by the top two teams in each division.

“Every match in this year’s junior autumn leagues has been played in a great spirit and thanks must go to all the coaches, parents and clubs who generously support the event by arranging matches and encouraging the players all season round,” said a Tennis Borders spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a popular team competition, featuring clubs from across the region, and it continues to offer an invaluable local platform for youngsters of all ages and tennis abilities to get involved in the sport.

“It was especially pleasing that every player who took part in the division three final was playing in their first league event, a positive sign that the future of the sport is certainly bright in the Borders.”

Preparations are now getting under way for 2026’s junior spring leagues.

For further details, email [email protected]