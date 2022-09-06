Coldstream youngsters through to national tennis finals in Glasgow

Lennel Tennis Club members Edward Murray, William Forbes, Georgia Lampert and Charlotte Nicolson celebrating making it through to national finals in September

The Berwickshire youngsters – Edward Murray, William Forbes, Georgia Lampert and Charlotte Nicolson – earned that Tennis Scotland Club Red Ball finals place at a regional event held in St Boswells on Saturday, seeing off rivals from Innerleithen and Melrose at skills-based challenges, relay races and singles matches played on smaller courts with low-compression balls.

The finals will be contested at Scotstoun Sports Campus in Glasgow on Saturday, September 17, and all the children aged up to eight taking part are also being given free tickets for a Davis Cup match taking place at the city’s Emirates Arena that same day.