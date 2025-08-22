Scotland schools retro: 27 photos showing popular teachers and headteachers of the 90s

Everyone has a favourite teacher from their school days.

Whether they made learning fun, supported you through difficult times or inspired you with a newfound passion for a previously unloved subject, their impact will never be forgotten.

These photos show much-loved teachers at schools around Scotland during the 90s.

Some are pictured in the classroom with pupils, others in the head’s office, which you only usually saw when you were in trouble.

This retro gallery also includes a special visit by a big-name TV star, staff and pupils celebrating praise from inspectors, and the official opening of two schools.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you, and is your favourite teacher pictured? If you enjoyed these pictures, you might like this look back at memories of school life in the 80s.

John Burns, headteacher at Granton Primary School, Edinburgh, in December 1999. He and his management team were praised for turning the school around after inspectors gave it a damning assessment.

John Burns, headteacher at Granton Primary School, Edinburgh, in December 1999. He and his management team were praised for turning the school around after inspectors gave it a damning assessment.

Teacher Mrs Hunter and pupil Lauren Glasgow, of Primary 7, at the Glasgow Gaelic School upon its opening in 1999. It was the first Gaelic-only school in the city.

Teacher Mrs Hunter and pupil Lauren Glasgow, of Primary 7, at the Glasgow Gaelic School upon its opening in 1999. It was the first Gaelic-only school in the city.

Bill Banks, headteacher of Deanburn Primary School, Bo'ness, with Children's Fair Queen Elect Gillian Baillie, aged 12, in 1999, as the school unveils its new look.

Bill Banks, headteacher of Deanburn Primary School, Bo'ness, with Children's Fair Queen Elect Gillian Baillie, aged 12, in 1999, as the school unveils its new look.

Terry Christie, headteacher of Musselburgh Grammar School, East Lothian, in 1999

Terry Christie, headteacher of Musselburgh Grammar School, East Lothian, in 1999

