Nostalgia: Galashiels Remembrance parade 2009

Remembrance Sunday 2009 Ceremonies and Parade Galashiels (photo: Rob Gray)

Ex-servicemen and women were joined by civic leaders, politicians and representatives from the military, community organisations, youth groups and churches to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead. The Borders’ largest ceremony in Galashiels was particularly well represented that year by members of the public. Our old photograph from that year show members of the Boys’ Brigade on parade along Bank Street for the salute. Send us your old photos to: southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk