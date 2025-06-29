86% off the Wowcher mystery beauty box featuring luxury brands such as Elemis, Liz Earle and Clarins

Published 29th Jun 2025
Why the Wowcher Mystery Beauty Box is an absolute no-brainer buy.

Sometimes, the best purchases are the ones you don’t overthink. The Wowcher Mystery Beauty Box £13.99 (normal price £100) offers a sense of discovery, luxury, and at an affordable price that’s hard to ignore. Here’s why this beauty box is the perfect treat for yourself and a great gift idea for someone special.

An 86% saving is a bold claim, but in this case, it holds up. You're getting over £100 worth of premium beauty products from reputable brands like Philip Kingsley, Laura Mercier and more, for less than the price of your work lunch.

That’s not just a good deal, it's the kind of value that’s rare in today’s beauty market, where a single serum can set you back £40 or more.

We all love trying new products, but full-size luxury items can be a gamble. This box offers a clever workaround. You get to sample a range of high-end skincare, makeup, and haircare from brands that usually sit firmly in the "splurge" category. If you find a new holy grail product, great. If not, there’s no buyer’s remorse—just a fun, affordable experience.

This also happens to be a great gifting solution. Don’t know someone’s skin type or makeup preferences? No problem. A mystery box like this turns the unknown into a positive. The element of surprise becomes the gift itself and who doesn’t like the idea of unboxing a little luxury?

Mystery beauty boxes have become increasingly popular, but not all are created equal. What sets this one apart is its track record. The Wowcher Mystery Beauty Box is a smart, low-cost way to treat yourself (or someone else) to something that feels indulgent without wrecking your budget. At £13.99, it’s not just a beauty deal, it's a little moment of joy in a cardboard box.

Mystery Beauty Box

  • Receive a mystery branded beauty box.
  • Your box will contain 10 bold and brilliant beauty products from luxury brands.
  • Get over £100 worth of beauty for just £13.99!
  • Get an 85% discount on your next beauty box with Real Beauty Bargains.

Past Brands Included:

  • Elemis
  • Liz Earle
  • Clarins
  • Philip Kingsley
  • L'Occitane
  • Eve Lom
  • Stila
  • Kate Somerville

