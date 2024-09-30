Wireless earbud deals: We've found some massive savings on Amazon this week

We've found savings as high as 91%

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been amazed by how much money people can save in the latest daily deals drop

If you're in the market for a set of wireless earbuds, and you'd like to have some premium features such as noise cancellation, touch-controls and water resistance, this could be your lucky day.

Because Amazon's Daily Deals page has been littered with premium earbuds, and the savings are enormous.

We've found discounts of over 90% on some sets, with most of them below £20, and a few of them have voucher deals on top of the discounts, making them even cheaper.

We would add the caveat that all of these deals are for brands that we've never heard of. They're cheap Chinese products, so they won't be built to last like Apple Airpods, or a set of our favourite Soundcores, but we've made sure each one has a decent star rating.

Here are the 10 best deals we've found on wireless earbuds in the Amazon Daily Deals list.

1. Monyhigh Wireless Earbuds

Monyhigh Wireless Earbuds | Amazon

This is one of the biggest savings we've seen on Amazon. It's a stylish set of buds with Environmental Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth 5.3, and battery life of up to 50 hours.

Just be wary of choosing the right colour. The deal price is for a black set. White, green, or blue cost a little bit more, and the light yellow ones are still at full price.

2. Tukio Wireless Earbuds

Tukio Wireless Earbuds | Amazon

This set of earbuds comes with ear hooks, which will be more secure for some people, and they claim to have an 80% battery life, which is impressive if true. It's also the cheapest set we've found.

The IP7 water resistance rating and Environmental Noise Cancellation suggests these would be a fine choice for sports. Just remember to tick the voucher box for an extra £3 off.

3. Pefupew Wireless Earbuds

Pefupew Wireless Earbuds | Amazon

A smart case with a dual LED display lurking within sets these earbuds apart, and the handy ear hook will be a boon for runners.

You need to pick the black colour - the others are more expensive - and don't miss the voucher box to unlock the extra 10% off.

4. Jesebang Wireless Earbuds

Jesebang Wireless Earbuds | Amazon

A slightly smaller saving, but still a very good price for these stylish white earbuds. These have had over 12,600 ratings on Amazon, with a 4.5-star score overall, which is a good omen.

This set has a fast charging function, which is handy. The battery life is only a claimed 30 hours, though, but that's enough for most people.

5. Xinwld Wireless Earbuds

Xinwld Wireless Earbuds | Amazon

A smart set of black buds with a decent saving, and some nice features, including touch-sensitive controls.

Lot of colours to choose from, too, but pick carefully, because the prices vary a lot. Some are only a couple of quid more but a few will cost the full amount of £99.99.

6. Oyib Wireless Earbuds

Oyib Wireless Earbuds | Amazon

Bluetooth 5.4 and a 50-hour battery are among the stand-out features from this stylish set, which also comes with an ear loop.

They're available for the same price in white or black, and they come with three sizes of ear tip, so it should be easy to get a comfortable fit.

7. Pomuic Wireless Earbuds

Pomuic Wireless Earbuds | Amazon

A simple but stylish set, in a classy black box. These don't really have any stand-out features, but they definitely look the part.

8. Poonur Wireless Earbuds

Poonur Wireless Earbuds | Amazon

Lots of colour choices for this neat set, and a voucher deal to bring the saving to 80% off.

The 50-hour battery life is impressive, and the ear loops will appeal to the sportier users.

9. Casan Wireless Earbuds

Casan Wireless Earbuds | Amazon

Another set of buds with ear loops, this time with a few more colour options at the same price, the clear lid on the case certainly looks stylish.

Decent battery life and IP7 water resistance are among the stand-out features here, along with touch control.

10. Owmsic Wireless Earbuds

Owmsic Wireless Earbuds | Amazon

Tick the 20% voucher box on this set to bring it down to the very tempting price, and this might be a decent pick. Adaptive Noise Cancellation is built in to this set, with a dual LED display on the case.

Touch controls and fast charging are other features that stand out.