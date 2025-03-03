These four Ninja kitchen devices have huge savings at the moment

Amazon has dropped as much as 37% off a selection of Ninja goodies | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Limited-time deals on Amazon have brought prices down on some key Ninja products - we’ve listed them in this guide

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's always a good day when a Ninja discount lands on Amazon. Saving money on one of the best kitchenware brands is a great opportunity.

But this morning we've found big savings on four of Ninja's popular products - and they're all decent deals.

From compact blenders to a top-spec toaster and an innovative oven, the four deals we've found cover a variety of kitchen tech.

Here are the deals we've found today.

1. Ninja Blast Portable Blender

A portable blender is a useful gadget to carry around with you | Amazon

Portable blenders can be a bit lacklustre. It's also easy to find them a lot cheaper than this Ninja Blast, even with the 22% saving taken into account, but we've tested cheap ones and we've tested the Ninja and, honestly, anything else is a false economy.

This gadget is genuinely powerful, has a completely leak-proof seal, and it can even blend frozen fruit. So it's one of the best on the market.

It's also available in an array of colours, all at the same discounted price.

2. Ninja 700W Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker

The Ninja Slim Blender is at a very tempting price right now | Amazon

This compact kitchen-based blender is even more capable of crushing up ice and frozen fruit, which makes it perfect for spring-themed smoothies.

Just pop your ingredients into the mixing cup (there are two included) fix it onto the blending base, and whiz it all into delicious oblivion.

It has dishwasher-safe parts, and takes up very little space on a worktop. A perfect kitchen accessory.

3. Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill and Panini Press

a toaster, grill, and panini press all in one | Amazon

I know what you're thinking, £111 is still a lot of money for a toaster. But this is a lot more than just a toaster.

In fact, it's only a conventional toaster when it's standing up. In its normal horizontal state it works as a grill and panini press.

Having a compact grill like this on your kitchen counter could be useful for all sorts of things, and it's very easy to clean.

It's a genuine multi-function device, and this is a seriously good deal.

4. Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Flip Oven

The Foodi can stand upright when you've finished with it to save space | Amazon

If the three functions of the toaster, grill and panini press above just aren't enough, then how's this deal for a kitchen gadget with eight functions?

It's an incredible saving on the Flip Oven, which can air fry, roast, grill, bake, dehydrate and toast.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top food and drink titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

In its horizontal state, it's just like having a compact oven on your kitchen surface. And then, when you've finished with it, you flip it up out of the way and free up space.

It's a really clever way to buy into the Ninja air fryer club without sacrificing too much of your counter-top, but it's also handy as a grill and toaster. A superb bit of kit.