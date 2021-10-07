Uggs are back in fashion: here’s the best to buy to keep cosy

Uggs are cool, at last. Stay with us - we have evidence to back this up.

It will surprise no one to learn that fashion in the time of Covid has been dominated by clothes designed to be comfortable.

From pyjamas, to knitwear, athleisure and gilets, to a surge in sales of Juicy Couture tracksuits - confined to our homes, shoppers understandably looked for garments to cosset and be cosy. In 2020, searches for velour tracksuits increased by 95 per cent, according to Pilot Fish.

The quest for comfort has also been paired with a desire for nostalgic goods – Juicy Couture tracksuits, for example, last held any kind of fashion primacy in the early noughties, have now been popularised again. Being cosy while harkening back to the past is a look given the coinage 'soft-talgia.'

Into this landscape where a combination of memory and tactile pleasure is sought it is no surprise, then, that the once derided sheepskin Ugg boot is seeing a surge in sales.

Retailers Ugg, Schuh, and John Lewis have all reported significant increases in both online searches and sales of their Ugg stock in the first quarter of 2021.

Celebrity singers Stormzy and Dua Lipa have been sported wearing them publicly, as have influencers like Bella Hadid.

One time editor-at-large of US Vogue, fashion guru Andre Leon Talley, is a longtime advocate of their comfort: “Cosy give your security. Cosy affords you to be comfortable enough to project your best self to the world.”

At the 2020 Footwear News Awards, he announced, “I am the No 1 Uggs Fan.”

A buyer for shoe retailer Schuh said, “Comfort and style are vital for our customers working from home and has definitely driven a massive uplift for brands like Ugg, Birkenstock, and slippers in general.”

Originally designed in the seventies, in Australia, to keep surfers' feet warm post a session in the waves, they've long since been favoured as a simple way to transition from the house to the outside world without having to change footwear.

If you're not a convert – rest assured, the modern designs are more chic than their late-nineties counterparts, though they do still have a certain charming clumpiness.

Indeed, that's largely the point: they can immediately transform an outfit to 'lo-fi' chic. Pair with jeans or flouncy dress to project an air of “I don't care” cool. Your feet will feel so great no doubt it'll be true.

Here are the most popular Uggs out now.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Ugg Classic Ultra Mini £125.00 most popular women’s pair According to fashion aggregate site Lyst, in the last quarter of 2020, the classic ultra mini boots were the fifth most searched women's fashion item in the world. It's not hard to see why – they are comfortable, discreet, easy to pair with any outfit, and robust. Pair with anything and everything in your wardrobe. Available in a range of colourways, including black, grey, and magnolia. Buy now

Ugg Scuff Deco Ugg Scuff Deco £80.00 most popular men’s pair As to men's fashion, the Scuff Deco is the third most searched men's fashion item. A clog slipper, these have full-grain leather exterior, plush wool liner, and look laid back yet deluxe. They last season after season, too. Available in a range of colourways, including samba red (our favourite). Buy now

Scuffette II suede slippers Scuffette II suede slippers £80.00 women’s slippers with a touch of class As the Scuff is for men, so the Scuffette is for women – cute clog slippers you can easily slip on, to wear inside and out the house. With a luxurious suede outer and decadent wool inner, you’ll feel so comfortable. Available in six colourways - this ballet pink number is understated, yet sweet. Buy now

Ugg Tasman Slippers Ugg Tasman Slippers £90.00 slick style you can wear on breakfast television Last year, Stormzy 'accidentally' wore his Ugg Tasman slippers onto BBC Breakfast. The grime star's cosy footwear was spotted by host Dan Walker, described as 'magnificent', and the popularity of the make surged. Light yet hard-wearing, the Tasman braid on the collar helps make these slippers distinct. Buy now

Ugg Tasman Sundae Slippers Ugg Tasman Sundae Slippers £90.00 making a statement Though Stormzy went for the classic black Tasmans, we love the psychedelic stylings of the Sundae Tasman Slipper, designed to be a lighter shoe. With moisture wicking insoles, they're terribly comfortable, and are sure to make you stand out when you’re strolling. Buy now

Disco checker slide Disco checker slide £100.00 putting you in a party mood Beloved by model Kylie Jenner, the disco slide is ideal for those wanting a little fuzz and fluff in their life. Effortless to wear, these party sandals won't leave your feet aching, the way heels do, but still feel suitably festive for hitting the town. Delightfully silly. Buy now

Tioga Boots Tioga Boots £145.00 sturdy stomping If the suede outer of Uggs worries you, these Tioga boots may be for you. This stylish hiker has a durable rubber sole and waterproof leather, but still provides the comfort you’d expect from any other Ugg. The slight heel is a nice touch, too - not to tall to make you teeter, but enough to give you a touch extra height. Buy now

Biltmore Workboots Oak Biltmore Workboots £150.00 fashion and function for gentleman With weatherproof construction and dynamic support, these attractive oak Uggs will make for supremely comfortable hiking, while still looking smart enough to wear to events (when we’re allowed to again). Buy now