Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a 2022 world stadium tour

The four piece band will visit Manchester, London and Glasgow in June and July 2022 for their latest live show, the ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour’.

As the name suggests, the band - who have been delighting fans with their mix of rock, punk, and funk music for almost 40 years - will also visit many other places across the world as part of their tour including Barcelona, Budapest and Paris.

Fans who want to see them in the UK will have to be quick once the tickets go on sale as the band are only playing three UK dates between June 22 and July 1.

However, for those willing to travel there are also 27 international dates between June and September.

Special Guests for the UK shows include A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat.

A fan presale for tickets begins on Wednesday, October 13 at 10am.

For early access to these tickets all you have to do is pre-order a copy of the new Red Hot Chili Peppers album, which is due for release next year, from 10am on Friday, October 8 on the Red Hot Chilli Peppers official website.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, October 15, at 10am. All seat levels and price tiers will still be available to buy at this time.