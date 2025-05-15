This above-ground swimming pool can be bought for just £60 if you're quick
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
An outdoor pool might seem like an impossible dream, a luxury only the rich and famous can afford. And, let's face it, if you want an actual swimming pool, it's going to cost megabucks. But an above-ground pool is something us mere mortals might be able to afford.
Especially if you can catch this deal on Amazon at the moment, because there's a 44% discount on Intex's 28270 Rectangular Pool, which is big enough for an adult to make a splash in, and great fun for kids to let off some steam in.
It usually costs £107.99, but you can get one for £59.99 if you can catch the limited-time deal.
There's a bigger version available, but that's got a smaller discount. It's currently £83.89, down from £100.03.
Another related product worth looking at is a filter pump by Bestway, which will help you keep the water healthy and save you having to replace it. It's got a 56% saving, so it's only £28.79.
And if you want the ultimate in above-ground pool luxury, check out this Bestway pool heater. It's got a 16% discount, bringing the price down to £96.19. Very handy if you're not a fan of cold water.
Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year
With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.
To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.