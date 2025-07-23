The Explorer 100 | Jackery

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This compact Jackery power station has a 99Wh LiFePO4 battery, USB-C charging and a built-in display – and right now, it’s dropped from £140 to just £79 on Amazon.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portable power stations are a marvellous way to keep our tech topped up on the move. From laptops and drones, to tablets and phones, they're just what we need to provide power while we're off the grid.

And they don't come much cheaper than this one, thanks to an amazing deal on Amazon right now.

The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is the smallest portable power station in the range, but it still packs a punch. It has a 31,000mAh battery, around three times the size of most handheld power banks, and it puts out a maximum of 128 watts at a time through its three ports.

The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is a perfect travel companion | Jackery

Rechargable through USB-C, it even has a small version of Jackery's brilliant LED display, which lets you know its capacity, how many hours it'll last for, or how many hours it'll take to recharge.

It's also incredibly compact. Compared to the other Jackerys in the range, this is seriously small. That's basically because it doesn't have an inverter, so there's no AC output, but its 99Wh battery is made with the same LiFePO4 technology, so it's just as safe and has similar longevity.

Normally these units cost around £140, so it's a real surprise to see one for just £79.

This is a limited-time deal, and we don't know how long it'll last for. But if you can get one before they sell out, you'll have an incredible bargain.

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.

Canva Uncover your family’s hidden connections with an exclusive MyHeritage DNA kit £ 29.00 Buy now Buy now Every generation, your family tree branches wider — yet most of your extended relatives are strangers to you. A DNA test can help change that. MyHeritage DNA doesn’t just estimate your ethnic makeup; it connects you to real living relatives and uncovers the stories of your ancestors’ journeys. From Viking roots in Orkney to Sephardic Jewish heritage, or even surprise half-siblings, your DNA holds the key to discovering the family you never knew you had.