If you have a bad back, then even just getting to bed can be a struggle - but once you have laid down it’s important that your mattress is giving you the support you need to be as comfortable as possible.

If you’re sleeping on a mattress which isn’t suitable then not only with you likely be tossing and turning for hours, unable to sleep, but the pain in your back will get even worse over time - which will then also make it hard to get up in the morning.

What kind of mattress should I be looking for?

If you suffer from back pain, you want a mattress that provides the ideal balance between comfort and support. In short, you want it soft enough to feel all snug, but solid enough so that you know you are secure.

All mattresses are given a firmness rating, from the super soft to the extra firm, and as a guide it’s recommended that people who suffer from back pain choose a mattress with a rating of somewhere between medium and firm.

That’s because a mattress which is too soft may not provide the support required for your spine to keep the pain at bay, but one that is too firm may also put too much pressure on your back and make the pain even worse.

The best way to tell which mattress works for you, of course, is to try it out for yourself. Luckily most top brands offer trial periods after purchase - so that means you can buy safe with the knowledge that if it’s not right for you then you can send it back for a refund.

It can take weeks to get used to a new mattress and decide whether or not it’s the one for you too, so this isn’t a decision to be rushed. Many mattresses mould to the shape of your body in time, so you’ll need to allow yourself a few nights of sleep before you make a judgement.

We’ve rounded up eight of the best mattresses to buy below if you are suffering from any kind of muscle tension or pain in your back.

For ease, all the prices we have included below are for double mattresses.

How else can I use my back pain?

First and foremost - if you have persistent back pain, please consult your doctor.

You may find that your pain is eased by sleeping in a certain position, for example on your side. Or, sleeping on your back with a pillow under your knees for extra support and alignment of the spine might work best for you.

It all depends on how you feel, and also where exactly the pain in your back is. There’s no quick fix for back pain, unfortunately, but getting the right mattress is a good place to start in terms of easing your pain over time.

Emma Original Mattress Emma Original Mattress - 45% off mattresses now £384.45 Firm but fluffy 4.5/5 Sizes available: single, small double, double, king, super king Mattress depth: 25cm Trial period: 200 nights Guarantee: 10 years The Emma mattress is a great option for people who want support, but still want a super soft, fluffy feel. It’s doughy and soft, yet feels supportive on your frame thanks to the HRX foam, which is intended to keep spines aligned. A firmness rating of 6-7 out of 10 makes Emma’s Original Mattress a good mid-way mattress with medium firmness suitable for most people, so your back will get the support it needs without it being too firm. This is a boxed mattress which means you can order in a few clicks and wait for it to come to your front door. It’s also made in the UK and is entirely vegan. It generally takes 2-4 hours for the Emma Original to fully inflate, though on occasion it can take up to 48 hours to expand completely. A 200-night trial means you can buy with complete peace of mind and be 100% sure that it’s right for you - and if it’s not you know you can return with no questions asked. For a limited time, you can save 45% on the RRP too so this is an ideal time to buy to get your new mattress at the best price. Buy now

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress NECTAR MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS - 45% off £628.65 Free gifts 5/5 Sizes available: single, small double, double, king, super king Mattress depth: 25cm Trial period: 365 nights Guarantee: Forever The Nectar’s Memory Foam mattress has a three layer foam construction, (two of viscoelastic foam and a base layer of support foam), and is designed to relieve pressure points and promote better spine alignment. It also provides that wonderful melting sensation you get with a good quality memory foam mattress so you can feel more comfortable than you ever have before. It is rated 6.5 for firmness, so a fraction firmer than middle of the road, which means that it has those lovely spongy qualities about it whilst remaining supportive. Another wonderful thing about this mattress is it’s fantastic value for money, thanks to the four free gifts that are included - a mattress protector (worth £90), set of sheets (worth £150), duvet (worth £130), premium pillows (worth £109). This is another boxed mattress which means it will come to your door, and you’ve got an impressive 365 trial period too to make sure it’s right for you. That’s the longest trial period we have seen. On top of that, you can save money on the price of the mattress itself for a limited time too, so now is a fantastic time to buy. Buy now

Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress £801.81 Firm and secure 5/5 Sizes available: single, double, king, super king Mattress depth: 28cm Trial period: 200 nights Guarantee: 10 years The Hybrid Pro mattress has a firm feel about it, so it’s a popular choice for those who experience back pain and individuals who require more support. It’s still super comfortable, but it’s just less fluffy and more firm. If you don’t like the feeling of sinking in to bed and prefer to have a more solid and stable mattress then this is the one for you. There’s absolutely no motion transfer either, so you can snooze soundly even if you share a bed and your partner moves a lot during the night. It’s ready to use three hours after unboxing but, as with all vacuum-packed mattresses, it can take a few days to reach full expansion. There’s a 200-night trial, during which time you’re welcome to change your mind and return your mattress. For a limited time, you can save over 40% on the RRP too. Buy now

Silentnight 800 Mirapocket Mattress Silentnight 800 Mirapocket Mattress £294.95 4.5/5 Sizes available: single, small double, double, king, super king Mattress depth: 26cm Guarantee: 5 years This Silentnight mattress is rated as a medium-firm mattress. This means it’s on the firmer side so that you get the extra support your body needs when you’re suffering from back pain. The core of this mattress is made up of 800 individual Mirapocket springs that respond to your body for complete support during the night. Add Eco Comfort Fibres that are hypoallergenic, sustainable, and breathable and you’ve got one great all-round mattress. Most of the mattresses for sale on Mattress Next Day, as the name suggests, are available for free next day delivery. Order before 5pm, and your new mattress will be dispatched on the same day for free next day delivery so there will be no hanging around and waiting for your new mattress to arrive. You can also select another day of your choice in your basket, and there’s a range of additional services too like room of choice delivery and mattress recycling. Buy now

Harrison Spinks Cotterdale 13250 Pocket Pillow Top Mattress Harrison Spinks Cotterdale 13250 Pocket Pillow Top Mattress £2079.95 Luxury comfort 5/5 Sizes available: single, double, king, super king Mattress depth: 37cm Guarantee: 5 years This mattress might have a high price tag, but it’s worth it. Harrison Spinks is known as being a luxury bed manufacturer, and you’ll certainly get a luxurious experience if you buy this mattress. It’s an incredibly decadent, natural mattress made of cashmere, silk and mohair combine with a gorgeously plush pillow top that will soothe you to sleep. It features over 13,000 pocket springs to provide exceptional back support so it will really help to ease any tension you feel so you can dift off in to peaceful night’s sleep. This mattress is also one of the thickest we have seen, and is just another element that means the mattress gives you supreme comfort. The Cotterdale, with its soft to medium firmness rating, is hypoallergenic too so it gives you a healthier sleep too. Buy now

Gainford Memory Foam Open Coil Mattress Gainford Memory Foam Open Coil Mattress £189.99 Budget choice 4.5/5 Sizes available: single, double, king Mattress depth: 24cm Trial period: 100 nights Guarantee: 10 years Say goodbye to back pain with this Wayfair Sleep mattress - and for a bargain price. It features a plush, soft surface that leaves you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud, but it also offers a medium level of support to form to the shape of your body perfectly. This memory foam mattress allows for complete relaxation by molding to your body, relieving key pressure points, and promoting airflow and breathability. The core is made of high-performance independently encased coils, designed to eliminate motion disturbance and keep you sleeping soundly, even if sleeping with another. This is a bed-in-box mattress, but it will inflate instantly after unboxing. However, it will also keep expanding for about 24 hours so that the foam and spring can fully expand to a nice appearance so be prepared to leave it to for a day or two before settling down to sleep. You can also try this mattress for 100 nights to take the time to decide whether or not it’s the one you want. Buy now

Dormeo Select Hybrid Latex Mattress Dormeo Select Hybrid Latex Mattress £599.99 Hypo-allergenic mattress 5/5 Sizes available: single, double, king, superking Mattress depth: 23cm Guarantee: 1 years This Dormeo mattress is designed to provide sheer luxurious support which also ensuring you have pressure relief when you lay down and settle down for the night. It has a responsive layer of pocket springs resting on a bottom layer of ecocell foam, then a layer of latex at the top of the mattress, which perfectly adapts to your body’s contours provides excellent support and comfort. Latex is not only very supportive, instantly moulding to the shape of your body, but it also gives the responsive feel of a traditional pocket sprung mattress. This material is also great for allergy sufferers as it is hypo-allergenic and anti-microbial. Buy now