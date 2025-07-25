Audible has the UK's biggest selection of audiobooks - and it's included in the free trial | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Audible’s free three-month trial gives Prime members a chance to enjoy top audiobooks for nothing – but time is running out.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is now less than a week remaining to snap up an offer from Audible, to enjoy three months of audiobooks without paying a penny.

It's a promotional trial from the platform that's been running for a few months, but the window of opportunity draws to a close on July 31st.

Audiobooks are an incredibly convenient way to consume content. Whether you like to soak up a new best-selling crime thriller, or lose yourself in an autobiography, having your book read to you while you carry on with your day is a lovely luxury.

The new Alan Partridge podcast, from the Oasthouse Series Four, is part of the Audible free trial | Audible

Audible's latest special offer gives new members three months of full-access membership for free. And that means you can download and listen to a best-seller or a new release in each of those months as part of the trial, and the audiobooks will be yours to keep after it finishes in three months time.

After or during the three months, you won't be obliged to pay anything, you can cancel at any time, so it really is a free offer, and it's a great way to bank up some summer entertainment.

The only catch with this deal is you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take Audible up on it, because it's an Amazon company.

However, you can join Prime on a free trial for 30 days by clicking here, and that could be an easy way around it if you're not a member already.

If you are a Prime member, joining up for the three-month free trial is as simple as clicking this link and setting up your new membership.

Just remember, the offer will expire at 11.45pm on Thursday, July 31 - so the clock is ticking.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.

Discovery Cove Discover Orlando’s hidden island paradise with exclusive early booking savings £ 115.00 Buy now Buy now Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon. Explore Discovery Cove deals today