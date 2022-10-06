A British man has captured these stunning images showing the stunningly beautiful, but potentially deadly Meradalir eruption at the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland.

Adventure traveller Hugo Healy, who is 26, stood 300 metres from the site and sent his brand new drone and GoPro 10 into the eruption.

The volcano where the video was taken is located in the south west of the country, just over 30 miles from the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

Hugo, a professional drone pilot from Brighton, wanted to get his drone as close to the lava as possible to allow people to experience the power of nature like never before.

Dramatic images of the erupting volcano (Photo: Hugo Healy/SWNS)

Following the experience, Hugo said: “I wanted to fully immerse the viewers inside the volcano and leave them to question whether it was real or not!

“I think I was successful. The drone flew right through it! Literally as close as it could get. It even got hit by lava!”

His drone didn’t survive the trip, unfortunately, as Hugo added: “I tried to capture it again, so took the drone out for a few more flights.

“But it was taken down by the exploding molten rock and burst into a ball of flame, never to be seen again!