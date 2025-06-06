Top 10 procedures Brits are paying to have done privately revealed
Upper GI endoscopies, knee replacements and hernia repairs also ranked highly among conditions to treat privately (see full list at bottom).
Patients choosing to have upper GI diagnostic endoscopies privately was up 9% (a further 2,735 cases).
The biggest decrease was in hip replacement surgeries, which were down 7% (2,155 cases).
Looking at overall figures, PHIN noticed that a record number of Brits used private healthcare in 2024 – a rise of 3% (939,000 people) from the previous year.
London was one of the biggest boom areas, with the East of England being the only region where the numbers went down.
In Scotland, there was a rise of 6% up to 50,000 private hospital admissions in 2024.
Wales saw the same increase (6%) with 32,000 cases and there was a 12% hike in Northern Ireland to 24,000.
The new research also found a surge in people opting for private treatment for chemotherapy, up 9% (a further 6,000 cases) from 2023 to 2024 – though multiple admissions may be required.
Richard Wells, PHIN’s director of information, said: “There is no doubt that the private sector continued to make a significant contribution to the UK’s healthcare in 2024.
“Every country saw record figures for several measures, including total admissions, insured admissions, and number of active consultants.
“And it was sustained growth; every quarter in 2024 had a record number of admissions compared to the equivalent period in previous years.
“Private hospital admissions are also becoming more universal.
“People in their 50s remain the biggest users of private healthcare, but there was an increase in admissions for all age groups from 0 to 69.
“With the recent news that NHS waiting lists have increased in March 2025, it’s likely that PHIN will continue to report record levels of private hospital admissions.
“Our research shows that people often aren’t familiar with the private sector and anyone considering private treatment, or being given the choice to go to a private hospital by the NHS, should visit our free-to-use, unbiased website to find out more about how the private sector works, and the hospitals and consultants across the UK who can help them.”
Looking to the future, PHIN anticipates a rise in the number of robotic-assisted surgeries being done by private healthcare providers – as the group expects these treatments to “overtake the traditional method in time”.
FACT BOX: TOP 10 HEALTH PROCEDURES PEOPLE PAID PRIVATELY FOR IN 2024:
Cataract surgery: 75,045
Therapeutics – chemotherapy: 72,175
Upper GI endoscopy – diagnostic: 46,655
Colonoscopy – diagnostic: 37,820
Hip replacement: 28,540
Knee arthroscopy: 24,335
Knee replacement: 17,620
Colonoscopy – therapeutic: 16,990
Inguinal hernia repair: 14,055
Bladder examination via cystoscopy: 11,545