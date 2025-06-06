Top 10 procedures Brits are paying to have done privately revealed

The top 10 health procedures that people are willing to have privately treated in the UK have been revealed. Data shared by the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) on 3 June shows a record number of Brits are paying for common procedures – with cataract surgery topping the list. The government-backed independent organisation found that 75,000 people used private healthcare for this particular operation, which is performed approximately 400,000 times a year by the NHS.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upper GI endoscopies, knee replacements and hernia repairs also ranked highly among conditions to treat privately (see full list at bottom).

Patients choosing to have upper GI diagnostic endoscopies privately was up 9% (a further 2,735 cases).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest decrease was in hip replacement surgeries, which were down 7% (2,155 cases).

Richard Wells, PHIN’s director of information

Looking at overall figures, PHIN noticed that a record number of Brits used private healthcare in 2024 – a rise of 3% (939,000 people) from the previous year.

London was one of the biggest boom areas, with the East of England being the only region where the numbers went down.

In Scotland, there was a rise of 6% up to 50,000 private hospital admissions in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales saw the same increase (6%) with 32,000 cases and there was a 12% hike in Northern Ireland to 24,000.

The new research also found a surge in people opting for private treatment for chemotherapy, up 9% (a further 6,000 cases) from 2023 to 2024 – though multiple admissions may be required.

Richard Wells, PHIN’s director of information, said: “There is no doubt that the private sector continued to make a significant contribution to the UK’s healthcare in 2024.

“Every country saw record figures for several measures, including total admissions, insured admissions, and number of active consultants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it was sustained growth; every quarter in 2024 had a record number of admissions compared to the equivalent period in previous years.

“Private hospital admissions are also becoming more universal.

“People in their 50s remain the biggest users of private healthcare, but there was an increase in admissions for all age groups from 0 to 69.

“With the recent news that NHS waiting lists have increased in March 2025, it’s likely that PHIN will continue to report record levels of private hospital admissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our research shows that people often aren’t familiar with the private sector and anyone considering private treatment, or being given the choice to go to a private hospital by the NHS, should visit our free-to-use, unbiased website to find out more about how the private sector works, and the hospitals and consultants across the UK who can help them.”

Looking to the future, PHIN anticipates a rise in the number of robotic-assisted surgeries being done by private healthcare providers – as the group expects these treatments to “overtake the traditional method in time”.

FACT BOX: TOP 10 HEALTH PROCEDURES PEOPLE PAID PRIVATELY FOR IN 2024:

Cataract surgery: 75,045

Therapeutics – chemotherapy: 72,175

Upper GI endoscopy – diagnostic: 46,655

Colonoscopy – diagnostic: 37,820

Hip replacement: 28,540

Knee arthroscopy: 24,335

Knee replacement: 17,620

Colonoscopy – therapeutic: 16,990

Inguinal hernia repair: 14,055

Bladder examination via cystoscopy: 11,545