Scottish home buyers put pubs at the top of their must haves when house hunting

Forty per cent of Scots say a ‘good local pub’ is a top priority when choosing a new home. Almost a third (32%) of house hunters rank pubs above local schools, places of worship, and gyms. Scots have been deeply impacted by rising pub closures, with over three-quarters (79%) saying it’s negatively impacted their mental health. The SBPA is calling on Scots to sign up to the Long Live the Local campaign to support pubs as the cornerstone of local communities.

New research shows 40% of Scots believe that having a ‘good local pub’ is a top priority when looking for a new home.

According to data commissioned by the Long Live the Local campaign, buyers and renters in Scotland are factoring a local pub into their decision-making when choosing a place to live.

When prioritising local amenities, 17% of Scots put the pub in first place.

The Scottish Beer and Pub Association's Long Live the Local campaign urges Brits to pledge support for their local pubs

Overall, almost a third (32%) prioritised having a ‘good local pub’ nearby - beating local schools (29%), places of worship (12%) and even the gym (19%).

These community hubs not only serve existing residents but also drive interest in local areas. Over two-thirds (68%) of Scots view pubs as a staple of vibrant communities and 35% check out house prices in the area after visiting a good local.

When evaluating a new neighbourhood, prospective homeowners and renters reveal their top investigation tactics, with 39% visiting the local pub to get a feel for the area’s atmosphere.

Craig Macleod, publican at the The Innes Bar in Inverness, Scotland, said:

"People often come into the pub while house-hunting on Innes Street, and the feedback is fantastic. They see the pub, meet the locals, and many end up moving here, becoming part of our community-led pub.

“Our children's parties during Halloween and Christmas are a big draw for young families, often with 60-70 children attending each year. Sundays are especially popular, with locals and newcomers alike joining our Sunday quiz. Even those who move away from the area often return, keeping the community spirit alive."

Despite their importance, the industry continues to face mounting challenges with 500 pub closures across the UK in 2023, and another 500 expected in 2024.

With over half of Scots (54%) saying that local pubs help them feel less lonely and isolated, data shows that closures have negatively impacted the mental health of over three-quarters of people across the country (79%).

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the Scottish Beer and Pub Association, which runs the Long Live the Local campaign, said:

“A good local is understandably at the top of many people’s wish lists when house hunting. They also are a sign of real social value in their communities and good pubs offer so much more than a quality pint.

“It’s a place to meet new neighbours and friends, catch up on all the local news, and tuck into some delicious pub grub when you can’t face the washing up.

“So when you’ve finally got the keys to your new home there is even more reason to support your pub by joining the Long Live The Local campaign which calls on the Government to support our pubs, recognising the significant economic and social value they have.

“Pubs are vital to the lifeblood of our communities and the last thing any new mover wants to see is their local close their doors. We stand ready to help the Government deliver the full support that’s needed for businesses to thrive.”

Rebecca Peach, Director of the UK’s leading online estate agent I Am the Agent, said:

“When selling or renting a property, the feel of the local area is almost as important as the home itself. Placemaking is incredibly important, with house hunters eager to live within vibrant neighbourhoods that have a wealth of community assets - like a good local pub - on their doorstep.

“From our experience, these social hubs are an essential part of the community, so it’s important that they’re protected so local areas can continue to grow and thrive across the UK.”

Join the campaign by visiting https://www.longlivethelocal.pub to sign up to the newsletter or add your signature to the Long Live the Local petition.