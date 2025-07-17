Scotland has more play parks than anywhere else in the UK

With further heatwaves expected across the UK as we approach the summer holidays many parents will start to think about what they can do to keep their children entertained during this break, but are there enough free activities? Despite almost a third of councils revealing that they plan to cut funding for parks and leisure earlier this year - Scotland is currently leading the way for the number of parks per 100 children, miles above the rest of the UK.

Intrigued by this, the experts at Polybound, a Rubber Crumb supplier analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.

The results:

Region Total parks Total children under 15 Parks per 100 children Scotland 54,838 870,678 6.30 South West 29,458 874,816 3.37 Wales 16,938 549,287 3.08 South East 53,586 1,842,903 2.91 East of England 34,876 1,202,689 2.90 East Mids 22,866 892,704 2.56 North East 11,749 472,006 2.49 North West 33,401 1,406,187 2.38 Yorkshire 22,316 1,027,762 2.17 N.Ireland 7,963 389,435 2.04 West Midlands 21,081 1,163,617 1.81 London 29,924 1,692,636 1.77

Scotland is leading the way, with 6.30 parks per 100 children. This is almost double the number of parks per capita than in the South West (3.37) who rank second.

Scottish local authorities with the most parks

Region UK ranking Total parks Total children under 15 Parks per 100 children Na h-Eileanan Siar 1 530 3,956 13.40 Shetland Islands 2 425 4,158 10.22 Scottish Borders 3 1,801 18,126 9.94 Dumfries and Galloway 4 2,122 22,096 9.60 East Lothian 5 1,796 20,161 8.91 Highland 6 3,208 37,245 8.61 Orkney Islands 7 292 3,487 8.37 Fife 9 4,836 61,621 7.85 Moray 10 1,209 15,647 7.73 Perth and Kinross 11 1,845 23,979 7.69

Na h-Eileanan Siar has the most parks per 100 children under the age of 15, with a staggering 13.40. This is the highest number in the UK, largely due to their smaller population. However, despite having just a 13% larger child population (3,956) than that of the Orkney Islands (3,487), Na h-Eileanan Siar has almost double the number of parks in comparison (292).

Shetland Islands rank second, with 10.22 parks per 100 children under the age of 15. According to ONS population data, there are currently 4,158 children living in the Shetland Islands, and 425 parks, placing them second in the UK overall.

Scottish Borders rank third, with 9.94 parks per 100 children living there. According to gov.scot data, Scottish Borders will receive £352,000 to renew their play parks between 2024-2025, with an additional £586,000 coming in 2025-2026 - as part of the government's plan to invest £50 million to renew play parks in the country.

Methodology:

The experts at Polybound sought to find the UK local authorities which had the most parks per 100 children. To do this, they scraped the listings of all parks per local authority, according to their gov.uk page. Population estimates were sourced from the ONS, and is the most up to date data published. The number of parks were then divided by the number of children under the age of 15, and multiplied by 100 to find the total number of parks per 100 children.

Data was collected in September 2024 and is accurate as of then.

