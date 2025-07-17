Scotland has more play parks than anywhere else in the UK
Intrigued by this, the experts at Polybound, a Rubber Crumb supplier analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.
The results:
|Region
|Total parks
|Total children under 15
|Parks per 100 children
|Scotland
|54,838
|870,678
|6.30
|South West
|29,458
|874,816
|3.37
|Wales
|16,938
|549,287
|3.08
|South East
|53,586
|1,842,903
|2.91
|East of England
|34,876
|1,202,689
|2.90
|East Mids
|22,866
|892,704
|2.56
|North East
|11,749
|472,006
|2.49
|North West
|33,401
|1,406,187
|2.38
|Yorkshire
|22,316
|1,027,762
|2.17
|N.Ireland
|7,963
|389,435
|2.04
|West Midlands
|21,081
|1,163,617
|1.81
|London
|29,924
|1,692,636
|1.77
Scotland is leading the way, with 6.30 parks per 100 children. This is almost double the number of parks per capita than in the South West (3.37) who rank second.
Scottish local authorities with the most parks
|Region
|UK ranking
|Total parks
|Total children under 15
|Parks per 100 children
|Na h-Eileanan Siar
|1
|530
|3,956
|13.40
|Shetland Islands
|2
|425
|4,158
|10.22
|Scottish Borders
|3
|1,801
|18,126
|9.94
|Dumfries and Galloway
|4
|2,122
|22,096
|9.60
|East Lothian
|5
|1,796
|20,161
|8.91
|Highland
|6
|3,208
|37,245
|8.61
|Orkney Islands
|7
|292
|3,487
|8.37
|Fife
|9
|4,836
|61,621
|7.85
|Moray
|10
|1,209
|15,647
|7.73
|Perth and Kinross
|11
|1,845
|23,979
|7.69
Na h-Eileanan Siar has the most parks per 100 children under the age of 15, with a staggering 13.40. This is the highest number in the UK, largely due to their smaller population. However, despite having just a 13% larger child population (3,956) than that of the Orkney Islands (3,487), Na h-Eileanan Siar has almost double the number of parks in comparison (292).
Shetland Islands rank second, with 10.22 parks per 100 children under the age of 15. According to ONS population data, there are currently 4,158 children living in the Shetland Islands, and 425 parks, placing them second in the UK overall.
Scottish Borders rank third, with 9.94 parks per 100 children living there. According to gov.scot data, Scottish Borders will receive £352,000 to renew their play parks between 2024-2025, with an additional £586,000 coming in 2025-2026 - as part of the government's plan to invest £50 million to renew play parks in the country.
Methodology:
- The experts at Polybound sought to find the UK local authorities which had the most parks per 100 children.
- To do this, they scraped the listings of all parks per local authority, according to their gov.uk page.
- Population estimates were sourced from the ONS, and is the most up to date data published.
- The number of parks were then divided by the number of children under the age of 15, and multiplied by 100 to find the total number of parks per 100 children.
Data was collected in September 2024 and is accurate as of then.
About PebbleGlue
PebbleGlue is an innovative product by Polybound, designed to provide homeowners with a simple and effective way to secure loose gravel while maintaining a natural, aesthetic look. Made with eco-friendly, non-toxic materials, PebbleGlue offers a safe, durable, and easy-to-use solution for gardens, pathways, and family-friendly outdoor spaces.