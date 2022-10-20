Prime Minister Liz Truss is meeting with the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir. Graham Brady, in No.10 Downing Street, it has been confirmed. A No. 10 spokesperson said the meeting was taking place at the request of the prime minister and that it was also unplanned.

It is being reported that deputy prime minister and Liz Truss’ closest ally, Health Secretary, Therese Coffey, also entered Downing Street at around 12.25pm. Mr. Brady, who entered Downing Street at 11.40am, is regarded as the man at the centre of the Conservative party who would know how much confidence the parliamentary party has in a prime minister at any particular time.

The Conservative Party Chairman, Jake Berry, entered Downing Street at 12.50pm via the frontdoor. Mr. Berry’s arrival at Downing Street is significant as any move to replace Ms. Truss would have to go before the party board first.

The meeting between Liz Truss and Sir. Graham Brady comes after a night of chaos in the House of Commons. There were dramatic scenes before, during and after a vote on a Labour motion to have a debate on whether the maratorium on fracking should be lifted.

More than a dozen Conservative MPs have confirmed they have submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister to the 1922 Committee.