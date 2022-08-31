Cyclone expected to bring rain and thunder to UK at the start of Autumn

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather experts have warned that a cyclone could hit the UK this week, bringing thundery conditions to parts of the country.

Jonathan Vautrey, a meteorologist for the Met Office , told The Independent about how there are two incoming pressure fronts.

“We have got one that’s going to try to push in from the northwest, and there’s also one from around the Bay of Biscay that’s going to try and push in from the south.

“Friday is when we might see the first signs of the low-pressure centres, particularly the northwestern one spreading across western Scotland and into Northern Ireland.”

Mr Vautrey added that in places where it is warm, there will still be rain especially towards the end of the week.

The worst of the weather is set to hit the country by the weekend, with widespread showers and thundery conditions possible for some regions.

Strong winds are expected for the north of the country.

Met Office UK long range forecast

Today (31 August)

Fine and dry with sunny spells for most areas, though parts of northern and eastern England may catch occasional showers. Breezy in the south and most areas warmer than today.

Tonight (31 August)

Most areas dry with long clear periods. A few mist or fog patches, most likely over parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Breezy in the south.

Thursday (1 September)

Many areas dry and sunny, though some northern and eastern areas likely to see more in the way of cloud and a few showers.

Outlook for Friday (2 September) to Sunday (3 September)