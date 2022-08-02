Barclays to close 10 more UK branches this year - see full list

Barclays will shut a further ten branches this year in the latest round of closures revealed by the bank.

A total of 142 Barclays sites will close across the country this year, with 15 closures announced less than two months ago.

The bank said it will continue to “work with the local community” to find different ways to provide banking services, which may include “pop-up presences”.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wave of closures reflects the way “customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking”, according to Barclays.

A spokesperson said: “We will always give twelve weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.

"This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”

Which 10 branches are closing?

The full list of ten Barclays branches due to close later this year, plus the closure dates, is as follows:

- Barry, Wales, CF63 4SU, 2 November 2022

- Dolgellau, Wales, LL40 1AP, 27 October 2022

- Birmingham, England, B44 9TH, 3 November 2022

- Thetford, England, IP24 3AB, 2 November 2022

- Southwick, England, BN42 4FH, 28 October 2022

- Esher, England, KT10 9RH, 27 October 2022

- Ascot, England, SL5 7JG, 3 November 2022

- Lytham St Annes, England, FY8 1UE, 3 November 2022

- Hinckley, England, LE10 1NR, 3 November 2022

- Ormskirk, England, L39 3BJ, 28 October 2022

Why are banks closing branches?

Banking groups are blaming a lack of footfall for site closures as a growing number of people are now using mobile and internet banking instead of visiting a branch.

Barclays said more customers are now choosing to do their banking online and on apps, rather than visiting in person.

Banks are also looking to cut costs as sites become more expensive to staff and run.

Experts predict that around 700 to 800 bank branches across the UK face closure in 2022. Some 4,685 bank branches have already closed since 2015.

HBSC will close 69 of its branches by the end of the year after shuttering 82 of its banks last year.

Meanwhile, Lloyds Banking Group confirmed another 66 closures of Halifax and Lloyds bank branches are coming this year, and Natwest will close 32 branches this year, including Royal Bank of Scotland sites.

What other services are banks offering?

Many banks are now offering a mobile banking service, which sees a bus visit local areas and provide the servies that are usually available in-branch.

Customers can call their bank to see if it runs a banking bus, and when and where it will be available.

Other banks use buildings such as village halls or libraries to offer mobile banking services.

Which branches are closing in August and September?

Further Barclays branches are set to close this month and into September include:

- Middleton, England, M24 6TE, 5 August 2022

- Chester-le-Street, England, DH3 3AH, 12 August 2022

- Feltham, England, TW13 4DD, 13 August 2022

- Selby, England, YO8 4NX, 3 August 2022

- Corby, England, NN17 1NX, 10 August 2022

- Maldon, England, CM9 5PR 5 August 2022

- Peterborough, England, PE2 8DP, 5 August 2022

- Prestwich, England, M25 1AX, 12 August 2022

- Wells, England, BA5 2RH, 12 August 2022

- Sidcup, England, DA14 6DH, 12 August 2022

- Havant, England, PO9 1AQ, 10 August 2022

- Petersfield, England, GU32 3HW, 12 August 2022

- Ryde, England, PO33 2PN, 4 August 2022

- Billericay, England, CM12 9AU, 24 August 2022

- Chesterfield, England, S40 1LS, 12 August 2022

- Alfreton, England, DE55 7DP, 26 August 2022

- Lampeter, Wales, SA48 7HF, 23 August 2022

- Dunmow, England, CM6 1AA, 19 August 2022

- Saffron Walden, England, CB10 1HR, 26 August 2022

- Longton, England, ST3 2JJ, 18 August 2022

- Chorley, England, PR7 2SY, 24 August 2022

- Ripon, England, HG4 1BP, 25 August 2022

- Bridgnorth, England, WV16 4EE, 26 August 2022

- Ludlow, England, SY8 1AJ, 26 August 2022

- Sheerness, England, ME12 1AE, 19 August 2022

- Acocks Green, England, B27 6QU, 2 September 2022

- Shirley, England, B90 3AT, 7 September 2022

- Whickham, England, NE16 4DZ, 2 September 2022

- Bletchley, England, MK2 2EX, 2 September 2022

- Morriston, Wales, SA7 9FS, 9 September 2022

- Colwyn Bay, Wales, LL29 7HU, 7 September 2022

- Wisbech, England, PE13 1NN, 2 September 2022

- Leigh, England, WN7 4AB, 9 September 2022

- Trowbridge, England, BA14 8HY, 2 September 2022

- Leigh-on-Sea, England, SS9 1AP, 9 September 2022

- Rustington, England, BN16 3DH, 2 September 2022

- Beeston, England, NG9 1EF, 9 September 2022

- Guisborough, England, TS14 6AD, 2 September 2022

- Herne Bay, England, CT6 5EE, 7 September 2022

- Finchley, England, N3 2BB, 21 September 2022

- Welshpool, Wales, SY21 7SH, 16 September 2022

- Newtown, Wales, SY16 2AJ, 23 September 2022

- Consett, England, DH8 5AH, 21 September 2022

- Gainsborough, England, DN21 2DU, 23 September 2022

- Congleton, England, CW12 1BQ, 16 September 2022

- Leek, England, ST13 5JN, 23 September 2022

- Holt, England, NR25 6BQ, 9 December 2022

- Morpeth England NE61 1NL, 14 September 2022

- Totton, England, SO40 3YN, 16 September 2022

- Corringham, England, SS17 7LY, 23 September 2022

- Melton Mowbray, England, LE13 0UD, 16 September 2022

- Tavistock, England, PL19 0BU, 23 September 2022

- Clitheroe, England, BB7 2BT, 21 September 2022

- Rickmansworth, England, WD3 1BT, 16 September 2022

- Coulsdon, England, CR5 2ND, 7 October 2022

- Banstead, England, SM7 2NY, 28 September 2022

- Chorlton-cum-Hardy, England, M21 9AL, 28 September 2022

- Letchworth, England, SG6 3RZ, 30 September 2022

- Royston, England, SG8 9AB, 5 October 2022

- London, England, E11 1HL, 7 October 2022

- Ledbury, England, HR8 1BT, 5 October 2022

- Alderley Edge, England, SK9 7EA, 5 October 2022

- Wantage, England, OX12 8AG, 5 October 2022

- Market Drayton, England, TF9 1QD, 6 October 2022

- Nantwich, England, CW5 5DH, 30 September 2022

- London, England, SW5 9AW, 29 September 2022

- Histon, England, CB24 9DE, 20 September 2022

- Haxby, England, YO32 2HX, 5 October 2022