Giacopazzi's in Eyemouth named one of the best ice cream parlours in the UK

Staff at Giacopazzi's celebrate their runner-up award.

The competition, sponsored by Antonelli.co.uk, and was organised by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) – the industry’s trade association.

“We are extremely proud to have been a finalist and runner-up and are really glad we made the effort to enter this great new competition,” said Kerry Waddell, sales and marketing manager at Giacopazzi’s Wholesale Ice Cream and partner to Peter Giacopazzi, proprietor of the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to think that it was the combined efforts of our team, our product, style and presentation that got us this far in the competition.”

The business was established in 1900 by Peter Giacopazzi’s ancestors from Northern Italy. They set up in Eyemouth doing what they knew best – making ice cream – and the family tradition continues to this day.

Entrants were judged on their premises; machinery; equipment and utensils; working practices; hygiene standards; allergen information; packaging type; management controls; and finally, ice cream quality and display.

Three finalists were visited by an independent and professional mystery shopping company – from whose report the runners-up were selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to Giacopazzi’s Gelato for being one of our two runners-up in the UK Ice Cream Parlour of the Year Competition,” said ICA President Katy Alston.

"What a fantastic achievement! This award gave parlours a chance to shout about their creativity, professionalism and customer service and for our sector to showcase the very best parlours in the country.”

Sponsor Mark Antonelli, director of sales and technical support at the major UK manufacturer of waffle, wafer and sugar cones, said: “The Ice Cream Parlour of the Year competition has been several years in the making, so it is with great joy that we are finally here and Antonelli are proud to support it.”