For some, it is the dreaded white stuff, difficult to predict, and it makes driving, especially on our rural country roads, treacherous.

For others, it’s a chance to play.

But no-one can deny its beauty.

Our photographers – and our readers themselves – have been out and about over the last few days, capturing our beautiful Borders at its finest.

Here are a few of the photos.