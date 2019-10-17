Your picture of the week

Former Southern Reporter photographer and exiled Souter David Johnston took this image of Yair Bridge.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

WHAT WOULD HIS GRANDKIDS SAY?

Last Thursday I parked at Tesco, Galashiels, alongside a 4x4 which had its engine running.

I did some shopping and returned to my car where the adjacent vehicle still had its engine running. I then walked to Bank Street for more shopping, returning about 10 minutes later.

The engine was still running. I tapped on the driver’s window and politely asked if he would switch off. His response was a very brusque: “Mind your own business.”

I drove away somewhat disappointed and upset. Had I thought quicker I could have suggested that he should discuss this with his grandchildren.

If the driver of that car reads this, I hope he reflects on his unnecessary rudeness and also thinks about why I suggested that he should not be sitting in a semi-enclosed car park with his engine running for at least 20 minutes.

Malcolm Ross

Netherbank

Galashiels

ABSENCE OF DEMOCRACY

Jenny Marr, prospective Liberal Democrat candidate for the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency, is, by supporting a stop-Brexit policy, rejecting the principle of democracy.

I voted Remain and am still of the opinion that the United Kingdom should stay in the European Union. However, the people voted to leave and democracy dictates that I accept this. My side lost, therefore it is right that we leave.

It is almost beyond credulity that a political party, the Lib Dems, which claims to represent the people should be willing to reject the people’s decision.

Two arguments are put forward to justify the refusal to accept the referendum outcome. Both are fallacious.

The first is that the referendum was only advisory. In a strict constitutional context, this is correct. Parliament is the ultimate decision-taker. However, parliament transferred, some would say abrogated, responsibility for this matter to the people by way of a referendum. Furthermore, parliament gave an undertaking that it would implement the people’s decision.

The second argument is that the electorate was misled by the Leave campaign. In any election/referendum, voters are well aware that they need to give much consideration to the verity of campaigners’ claims and counterclaims. To suggest that the electorate is not capable of assessing the merits of the arguments is an insult to voters’ intelligence.

If Ms Marr persists in her rejection of democracy, will she be leaving the word ‘Democrat’ out of her description on the ballot paper?

David S. W. Williamson

Pinnaclehill Park

Kelso

NO TRUST LEADS TO A DARK FUTURE

Trust is the essential foundation of democracy, the law and all the institutions of a free society.

If we can trust neither our MPs nor our judges to honour our choice in the referendum, the future is dark indeed.

In 2016 Leavers won a referendum, and in 2017 we elected both a government and an opposition who promised to honour our choice. Since then the majority in parliament, led by the Speaker and assisted by every arm of the establishment, has sought to frustrate the referendum result.

Now we have a minority government which cannot govern and an opposition preventing the renewal of a general election. Who is to say that when we do get a general election, it will make any difference?

The decision of the Supreme Court indicates that even a genuine Leave majority in the House of Commons would have the greatest difficulty in honouring the referendum result.

When change cannot be effected by rule-governed democracy to which all assent, then trust in and assent to our institutions can only crumble. Our MPs and our senior judges clearly prefer a future of autocracy, punctuated by riot and revolution; I do not.

Otto Inglis

Inveralmond Grove

Edinburgh

BORDERING ON HYPOCRISY

Irish government ministers appear somewhat hypocritical in expressing concern at possible post-Brexit border controls after it was they who instigated such controls at Dublin airport where UK arrivals used to walk from plane to street with no request for any ID.

Following recent rebuilding of the terminal, I was shocked to find that all UK arrivals are now directed through passport control. Whilst I initially managed after lengthy debate to use a bus pass, I was left in no doubt that on any future visit I would be required to produce a passport or photo driving licence.

So much for the Common Travel Area.

John Hein

Montgomery Street

Edinburgh

CASE FOR NUCLEAR INVESTMENT

Wind farms can severely rattle the UK government’s nuclear strategy.

The case for nuclear energy suffered a fatal blow recently. Westminster awarded 5.5GW of new offshore wind capacity in its Contract for Difference (CFD) auction at a record-low strike price of £39.65 per MW, lower than the wholesale market price for electricity.

If and when it starts generating, Hinkley Point C nuclear station in Somerset will receive £92.50 per MW. It also comes with an additional price tag of £22.5bn from manufacturer EDF and its Chinese partner CGN.

Though wind power costs are falling, it remains an intermittent and unreliable supply, and storage has not yet been solved to a satisfactory level.It cannot match nuclear or gas for our energy needs, and electricty demands are increasing mainly due to Westminster and Holyrood intention to banish diesel and petrol vehicles in the next 20 years.

Demand for electricity for the National Grid could surge 50% if the UK switches to electric vehicles. Only nuclear can offer the baseloads required for our energy needs.

The cheapest energy source remains natural gas from the Middle East, or Norway and Russia, which can be susceptible to geopolitical events and unreliable in the long term.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has again caused problems due to her opposition to both nuclear energy and fracking. Her decision will create a need for imported gas which will be essential in Scotland for decades.

This could cause a serious void when considering continuity of supply. Chinese and Russian acquisition of part of our power supply is, in my opinion, an error of judgement by our Westminster government and, to put it mildly, risky for our future power demands.

Against this backdrop, to control our own destiny, the case for nuclear investment is clear and proven.

Paul Singleton

Gordon

SWITCHING OFF TO EASE SHORTAGES

As demand for electricity generated by variable wind and sun increases, and reliable fossil fuel sources are scrapped, power shortages may be inevitable in the near future.

But these could be mitigated by easy economies in the home, such as only filling kettles as needed, and turning off lights.

During the three-day week of the 1970s, when electricity was rationed, there was a successful advertising campaign called SOS – ‘Switch Off Something’.

Time to do that again perhaps?

Malcolm Parkin

Kinnesswood

Kinross

HALF-BURIED HEADSTONE SHOCK

I write in response to the article headlined ‘Headstone safety testing continues’ in last week’s edition of your sister title, the Berwickshire News.

This is just an out-and-out joke by councils. What gives them the right to make a decision on whether a headstone is safe or not? It’s not as though cemeteries in this day and age are vastly overrun with visitors. Typical wrap everyone up in cotton wool.

My understanding is if you see something that is unsafe you stay well away, or if you don’t, accept the consequences.

My partner found himself in this situation a short while ago on a visit to North Berwick cemetery to his parents’ resting place. We were confronted by a headstone almost half-buried in the ground where it looked to have just been dumped. No sign of the once-lovely granite plinth with single flower holder and biblical quote on lower half of headstone no longer visible.

You can imagine not only the shock in finding this, what amounts to nothing short of vandalism, but also the anger that follows. East Lothian council, probably like all others, make no attempt to contact or even try to contact possible living relatives to advise of impending situation. Yet they will stop at nothing to find you if your council tax or other such things are not paid.

This should not be allowed to continue. How dare they presume to make a decision on something that they have not paid for, doesn’t belong to them and therefore should keep their noses out. If councils paid more attention to what they should be doing, they might get on better.

My partner has now to pay almost £1,000 to get the stone put back properly, when really there was nothing wrong in the first place. Heaven only knows how something like this could affect those who are not in a position to pay yet again to have a headstone erected.

Mrs E. Park

Coldstream

SNP LEADERSHIP’S ANTI-UK RHETORIC

The various Scottish writers, artists and academics who have signed a new Declaration of Independence talk about the values of “care, kindness, neighbourliness and generosity of spirit”.

How does that fit in with the daily anti-UK rhetoric coming from the SNP leadership?

They also make plain that they do not want to see Scotland’s fate “remain in the hands of others”, but do not explain how the SNP’s plan for us to become a bit-player in the EU’s ever-closer union project will help further that cause.

Keith Howell

West Linton

DESERVING OF THE UTMOST PRAISE

I would like to offer our family’s deepest thanks to all the members of staff in Wards 4 and 5 at Borders General Hospital who made the last days of my husband, George Hyde, so comfortable.

As a family we feel better knowing that those last few days were full of the best possible care. The kindness and professionalism of all the nurses and medical staff towards George is something we genuinely appreciate.

Everyone at the hospital works in sometimes stressful and demanding circumstances, and they deserve the utmost praise.

Lyn Hyde

Castle Terrace

Selkirk

CONSIDERATE AND UNDERSTANDING

I wish to express my gratitude to Borders General Hospital staff, particularly those who attended my case in the urology department, through surgical, Wards 7 and 9, and all supporting, including catering.

I could not have asked for more consideration and understanding.

Danny Chisholm

Laurel Grove

Galashiels

HAVE YOU A FEW HOURS TO SPARE?

I have been awarded a 20-year medal in respect of Royal Voluntary Service duties at Borders General Hospital – averaging one day per week.

I have met many friends and thoroughly enjoyed this time, and have no intention of giving up in the foreseeable future.

I would recommend anyone who has a few hours free in the week to seriously consider joining us.

I was a patient in the hospital when a lady from the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service (as it was known then) asked me if I would be interested in joining them. The rest, as they say, is history.

Margaret Smith

Pathhead

CALLING FOR A HALT TO THIS DISEASE

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has changed my life in many ways.

Both my mum and my friend, Beccy, live with this relentless, painful, disabling condition. Mum was diagnosed in 2007 after years of unexplained symptoms. Then in 2012 Beccy, who was only 31 at the time, discovered she had it too.

More than 100,000 people live with MS in the UK. People have different types and right now there are treatments that work for Beccy, but none for my mum.

Amazingly, for the first time, scientists believe stopping MS is possible. They can see a future where nobody needs to worry about MS getting worse – that means not living in fear you’ll be reliant on a wheelchair, or one day lose your independence.

This has given me incredible hope and it’s why I’m encouraging everyone to support the MS Society’s Stop MS Appeal. They need to raise £100m over 10 years to find treatments for everyone with MS, and need all the support they can get. With your readers’ help, we can stop MS.

Readers can find out more at mssociety.org.uk/stop

Scott Mills

(MS Society ambassador and broadcaster)