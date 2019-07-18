Your picture of the week

Curtis Welsh was looking down the River Teviot near Denholm, with Rubers Law in the distance.

LOADS OF WASTE SET TO GO THROUGH GALA

I refer to the article entitled ‘Concerns raised over running of new site’ (July 11), relating to Easter Langlee waste transfer station.

Apart from the fact that this facility has been built in a most unsuitable location, there has been little or no consultation with local communities over the options for transporting this waste, or the likely impact on their environment.

Papers presented at planning committees, and presentations, gave strong indications that the waste would be transported via Lowood Bridge, Melrose bypass and the A68. Now we are told it is to be trundled through Galashiels in heavy goods lorries.

There was no consultation with elected members for Galashiels, and the first we knew of it was when it was announced to the media.

Whilst it may be argued that heavy goods lorries – e.g. Tesco, Asda and others – regularly use the streets through Galashiels, they belong to private companies over which Scottish Borders Council has no control. However, the local authority does have control over the contactor(s) employed to carry this waste away, and it should not be seen to encourage, or allow as part of a contract, heavily-laden heavy goods vehicles to use roads quite unsuited to the purpose.

Local elected members were given no opportunity to examine or challenge this decision which was railroaded through. Stronger political leadership by the ruling administration is required to rein back decisions where clearly public disquiet or controversy will arise, and which need further examination by local elected members and the communities those decisions effect. Unfortunately this is not happening.

I have written to the council leader, portfolio holder and the officers concerned, with a request that the route these lorries take be diverted to a more suitable route away from Galashiels town centre.

Harry Scott

Independent councillor for

Galashiels and district

LAUDER IGNORED BY COUNCIL

I read about the concerns raised regarding transport of waste in last week’s issue with great interest.

Apparently it was OK when councillors thought the 88 truck movements a day were simply going to run down the A68, but now that they might go through Galashiels, it’s a major concern.

If councillors would care to have a look at a map, they might discover a wee town called Lauder and notice that the A68 runs the whole length of the town – Edinburgh Road, West High Street, through Market Place, the town centre and East High Street. It then continues south and runs through Earlston as well.

A quick look on a routefinder application shows the shortest route from Forth to Easter Langlee by far runs via the A721 and A72 through Peebles, Cardrona and Galashiels. Why not go that way? (I think I know the answer).

Galashiels, largest town in the Borders, is roughly nine times the size of Lauder and probably produces around nine times the amount of waste, so why not have it transported through Galashiels?

I admit I have a direct interest as the lorries will be running roughly five feet from my front door, but Lauder seems to be widely ignored by the local authority, despite us paying the same council tax as Galashiels and the rest of the Borders.

Is this a case of councillors thinking we don’t mind if this goes through your front garden, as long as it’s Not In My Back Yard?

David Laing

West High Street

Lauder

DECISION CRUEL AND HEARTLESS

The cut-back in Borders cemetery maintenance has resulted in long grass, even after it was supposed to have been cut; and the destruction of flowers and plants around and in between our loved ones’ sacred resting places.

In answer to a Freedom of Information request, Scottish Borders Council said this was not a council decision, but a departmental one.

I will therefore continue my pursuit to find out who made this cruel and heartless decision. One cannot make such decisions then hide behind bureaucracy.

A. Cruickshank

Langlee Drive

Galashiels

WARNING FOR TOMB VISITORS

I am delighted to see that the Monteath Douglas mausoleum has had the loving renovation it deserves – but I quail at the thought of innocent Borderers being invited to visit the tomb.

Sir Thomas Monteath Douglas was not a man to be trifled with – a general deemed to be a disciplinarian in his own family and a martinet in the army. He was said to be the last man who wore a wig as part of uniform dress and, when half-buried by an earthquake in Jelalabad, refused to be helped from the rubble until his wig had been found and replaced upon his head.

In short, Sir Thomas was a force to be reckoned with.

He supervised the building of the mausoleum himself and was adamant that no one should disturb his rest. When he was laid in his tomb, the doors were locked and the key thrown in through an aperture in the star-spangled roof left expressly for that purpose. Sir Thomas wished to be left undisturbed.

Any visitor to this splendid monument ought to be fully cognisant of the possibility of waking in the early hours to find the ghost of Sir Thomas at the foot of the bed, waving his wig in a malevolent fashion while intoning “Jelalabad...Jelalabad”.

The wrath of a wraith is a terrible thing. You have been warned.

Ian Abernethy

Heiton

ADVANCING FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

We would like to thank family and friends who attended Jessie Crozier’s celebration of life and donated a total of £256 which has now been passed to Cancer Research UK.

We are so proud of our mum who lost her long, hard battle to cancer and bequeathed her body to medical science to help others advance the fight with this disease.

Mum would have been so grateful and proud.

Andrew Crozier

Newmill-on-Teviot

PUT PILOTS’ COURAGE IN POLE POSITION

Can I suggest that when Lauder’s common good fund committee draws up a calendar for flag-flying, Battle of Britain Day (September 15) is included?

On Sunday, September 15, 1940, the RAF ripped apart the Luftwaffe, prevented invasion and laid the ground for the future defeat of Nazi Germany. An outline of the events of that day is covered by the Timeline documentary, ‘13 Hours That Saved Britain’, available on YouTube (and best viewed on a smart TV).

Flying the Union flag would be a modest tribute to the courage, heroism and sacrifice of the pilots who won this most vital of battles.

William Loneskie

Oxton

RETURNING WEALTH TO SCOTLAND

A while ago I wrote to you concerning the scandalously-low state retirement pension in the UK compared with the generous ones on the Continent.

The UK weekly pension is £129 – in the Irish Republic it is the equivalent of £221 per week (246 euros).

During a report on BBC news last November, economic correspondent Andy Verity let slip that the annual input from Scotland to the UK treasury is £200bn. Just let that sink in – £200bn. So how much of this vast wealth is returned to Scotland via the block grant? A paltry £28bn. So what happens to the other £172bn after paying for Scotland’s share of a few reserved matters?

Pensioners will remember Theresa May’s proposed policy of removing the triple lock guarantee for the annual pension increase, withdrawn under pressure, and now the removal of free TV for over-75s. What further assaults on the UK’s meagre pension are planned?

So, bearing in mind the humanitarian policies of the Scottish government, just imagine the leap your pension would take if Holyrood had full control of the economy north of the border.

In writing this I am well aware that the usual suspects will reply, asserting dire consequences for pensions in an independent Scotland. But don’t take their word or mine on this; do your own research and you will find that the figures speak for themselves.

Richard Walthew

Whitsome Crofts

Duns

ANTI-ENGLISH INDOCTRINATION

Following the BBC Panorama team’s investigation into anti-semitism within the Labour party, perhaps it should look at the SNP regarding systematic, racist anti-English indoctrination.

When First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s mistakes come to fruition, she blames Brexit or Westminster.

The Scottish nation has always been happy to live with its friends in the rest of the UK and will stand together irrevocably.

As a Remainer, it is possible that leader Ruth Davidson and her Scottish Conservatives will overtake the SNP next time and deliver a more definitive manifesto for the future. This should not be difficult compared to the existing Scottish government’s “channel vision” over independence, and nothing about the economy and health.

The Scottish government cannot fiscally afford independence without again raising taxes which are already the highest in Europe.

Sturgeon is well aware of the situation with the European Union and an independent Scotland. She has been refused three times due to Scotland’s 9.6% gross domestic product (GDP) deficit.

Independence and an alliance with the EU and Scotland will never happen.

Paul Singleton

Gordon

FEARS FOR THE RIVER TWEED

Last weekend I saw ducks with ducklings on the River Tweed swimming through pollution, effluence and scum coming from the pipe located under the wooden bridge/wooden walkways at Tweedbank.

It was smelling and reached out to the middle of the river and 500 metres upstream. I couldn’t let my dog drink and I noticed the swirls of scum right up onto the pink bridge. Is this sewage? Is it coming from the water-treatment facility and are they dumping at the weekend?

Our wildlife and scenery are the envy of the world. So what’s going on?

Clare Burke

Cotgreen Road

Tweedbank

PLEA TO TURN DOWN LIGHTS AND SOUND

I am writing to urge shops and businesses in the Borders to help make our community more autism-friendly by holding Autism Hours throughout the second week of October (5-12).

The National Autistic Society Scotland’s Autism Hour sees shops and services across Scotland and the rest of the UK dim their lights, turn down music and share information about autism with staff and customers.

Being autistic means seeing, hearing and feeling the world in a different, often more intense way to other people. Many of us take a trip to the shops for granted, but for autistic people it can be an overwhelming, difficult and daunting experience.

Research by our charity revealed that 64% of autistic people avoid the shops and 28% have been asked to leave a public place for reasons associated with their autism.

Since we launched Autism Hour in 2017, nearly 17,000 shops and businesses have taken part, and there have been more than 40,000 hours with some stores committing to regular quiet hours all-year long.

The National Autistic Society Scotland wants a world that works for autistic people. By signing-up to Autism Hour, businesses in the Borders can help to open up the high street for the 58,000 autistic people and their families in Scotland.

I encourage local shops and business to get involved and find out more by visiting www.autism.org.uk/autismhour.

Nick Ward

(director)

National Autistic Society

Scotland

MEMORIAL A SIGN OF THE TIMES

Maybe, like me, you watched the recent TV drama about the Chernobyl disaster which occurred in the old Soviet Union in April 1986.

The nuclear reactor had an unprecedented meltdown, resulting in a human and ecological disaster never seen before.

It was an exceptional drama which captured the horror felt at that time. It was haunting and quite eery. It tried to keep as close to the facts as we had them.

So what did happen and what’s it got to do with my assertion that it’s a sign of the times.

The Ukrainian word for Chernobyl is Wormwood. Revelation 8, verse 10 and 11, says: “The third angel sounded his trumpet, and a great star, blazing like a torch, fell from the sky on a third of the rivers and on the springs of water – the name of the star is Wormwood. A third of the waters turned bitter, and many people died from the waters that had become bitter.”

The air was polluted with radiation never seen before as the meltdown was 400 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

Russia has one of the highest levels of fresh water in the world. More than a third were polluted and the number of deaths were reported to be approximately 93,000. According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 7,722 square miles of Europe were contaminated.

One of the most staggering aspects for me was that the people of the region erected a memorial and this memorial is called the ‘Wormwood star memorial’, and is of an angel blowing a trumpet.

We truly are living in the last days and we need to watch and be ready because Jesus is coming back to Earth as he promised – see Matthew 24 for all the warnings and promises.

Dig Currie

Kelso