The Bannerfield Buskers

Young Souters take centre stage

Selkirk youngsters showed what they have to offer the world of entertainment at Saturday night’s family concert at the town’s Victoria Halls.

The show, compered by Graham Coulson and John Nichol, was opened by the town’s scouts and guides, with fantastic segments offered by the likes of Bannerfield Buskers, Junior Riddells Fiddles, Jimmy’s Drummers, young Scottish country dancers and members of Selkirk Musical Theatre Company giving a wee preview of their 2019 show.

Amanda Blacklock of Selkirk Musical Theatre Company performing a song from Made in Dagenham

Amanda Blacklock of Selkirk Musical Theatre Company performing a song from Made in Dagenham
John Nichol and Graham Coulson as Sandy and Andy
John Nichol and Graham Coulson as Sandy and Andy
More from Coulson and Nichol
More from Coulson and Nichol
Riddell Fiddles Juniors (and seniors).
Riddell Fiddles Juniors (and seniors).
