Young leaders tell Galashiels Rotarians how they rose to the challenge

Galashiels Rotarians have celebrated the achievements of their Rotary Youth Leadership Award 2018 winners, Lindsay Pate and Kelsey Crow.

The pair, sponsored by the local club, completed the award’s week-long course and attended a club meeting to tell Rotarians how much they had enjoyed it, and the challenges the course had provided. Lindsey and Kelsey are pictured with Rotarians Lynda Stoddart and Liz Norman.

