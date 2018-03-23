You’ll be shouting for more!

For the youngsters, it’s one of the highlights of the year – and it is a fantastic occasion for anyone who is lucky enough to witness it, as well.

The annual Selkirk Scouts and Guides concert took place last week over two nights... and this year they outdid themselves yet again..

Known normally for doing good deeds, the Scouts took to picking a pocket or two and then asking for more, with some fantastic renditions of songs from Oliver!

The Rainbows had a hair-raising encounter with the Gruffalo, while the Brownies brought their own animal magic to the Victoria Hall stage.

The Beavers got creative with toilet roll, while the adult leaders and supporters put on their own fantastic show.

Jimmy Gibb and Derek Brown provided the music in their own inimitable way and it was all brought together by the enthusiastic direction of Selkirk’s soon-to-be Kelpie tamer, Graham Coulson.

Graham told us he is amazed every year at the amount of talent on show.

He said: “The young people are just magical, they never cease to amaze me.

“There is a huge range of items on show, and I am proud of every single one of them, they have all done their parents and guardians proud.

“The friends of the Scouts and Guides have also pulled out all the stops. Every year they bring something new to the evening and they have most certainly not disappointed us this time around.”

Now, with the fantastic sets all packed away and the songs still in their memories, the youngsters will need to put their heads together to work out how to eclipse this fantastic show in 2019.